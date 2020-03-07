Henry W. “Hank” Feldt, 86, of Aviston, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born April 13, 1933 in Lebanon Twp, IL died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.

Hank was born in Lebanon but was raised in Mascoutah, where he graduated from Mascoutah High School. After serving in the Korean War, he enrolled at McKendree College and graduated with a degree in physical education and biology. He later received an M.S. degree from Indiana University.

During his career Hank coached 7 different sports as well as serving as the district’s athletic director until his retirement. He coached boys’ basketball in the high school for 12 years, winning 3 Cahokia Conference championships. He also coached the baseball team for 4 years. His team shared a conference team championship and won the District Championship in 1966.

Hank started Lebanon’s tennis, cross country and track programs. During his 7 years as cross-country coach his runners won the conference and district championship 3 times. He coached track for 13 years. The Greyhound track team won the Cahokia Conference and District Championships 3 times. On 4 occasions they placed in the top 10 at the state meet (6th in 1973, 4th in 1972 and 1976, and 2nd in 1977 when the IHSA adopted a 2-class system).

Hank has also coached 2 girls’ sports, basketball and softball. His teams have won 3 sectional titles and have competed at the state tournament numerous times. Upon his retirement Hank continued to devote his time and talents to the students of Lebanon and was inducted into the Lebanon Hall Of Fame.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Elva, nee Korte, Feldt, three brothers, Arnie, Orville, and Rick Feldt, two sisters, Luellen and Arlene Feldt, two brothers-in-law, Robert Buck and Morris Oltmann.

He is survived by three sisters, Anita Fochtmann of New Baden, IL, Margaret Oltmann of Mascoutah, IL, Josie Burtis of Albers, IL; one brother, Randy (Donna) Feldt of New Baden, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. Don Wagner officiating. A private burial will be held in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

