Michael Glenn Rodick, 73, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 8, 1946 in Kansas City, MO died Monday, March 9, 2020 in Creve Couer, MO.

He was a retired insurance agent, working in Mascoutah in the insurance business for over 40 years. Mike was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, Mascoutah Rotary Club, Nature Coast and Citrus Hills Wood Carvers Organization, and Unity Church of Citrus County, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Florence, nee Leeper, Rodick and a brother, Steve Rodick.

Surviving are his children, Sadie (Jim) Smith of Kirkwood, MO, Jacob (Karen) Rodick of Columbus, IN; three grandchildren, Seamus and Finley Smith and Lucia Rodick; partner of 11 years, Cynthia Flynn of Swansea, IL; brother, Phillip (Betsy) Rodick of Steamboat Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Jill Rodick of Kansas City, MO; mother of his children, Cathy Lanter Shannon; and a niece and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Belize Children’s Project, c/o Merilyn Hogan, 819 S. Drury Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901 (thebelizechildrensproject.webs.com) or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (act.alz.org). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 5 to 8 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL