Mater Dei Knights Soar Through Sectional, Make Elite Eight

Mater Dei’s Knights survived a bruising battle with the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes, then used a smothering defense to thwart the Alton Marquette Explorers en route to the Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional Championship, and gain entry to the Elite Eight. A trip to the State Tournament was decided last Tuesday night, March 10, when MD met Murphysboro in the Carbondale Supersectional. The winner of that match went on to Peoria for the weekend StateTourney.

The two teams battled evenly through the tensely played first half with Mater Dei holding a slim 22-20 lead at the break, but the Knights finally started to pull away with an 18-5 run in the third period, then finish with a 23-20 total in the torrid fourth period. The Mater Dei guards trio of Zach Napovanice, Jacob Schadegg, and Grant Goebel limited Teutopolis’s two highest scorers to just 11 points between them.

Caleb Zurliene had a monster night on offense, scoring 27 points on 9-of-12, including one three-pointer, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line. Indeed, the Knights shot a blistering 21-of-25 from the stripe for the game.

Zurliene scored 12 of his points in the furious fourth period, and with considerable help from Mitchell Haake, absolutely dominated the rebounding on both ends of the court.

Schadegg was also perfect from the line with a 6-for-6 showing, and bombed in three treys to help him to a 19 point effort. Haake finished with 8, Goebel 7 and Napovanice 2.

Mater Dei had beaten Marquette 45-42 during the regular season. The Explorers came in with a sparkling 26-6 record and the game looked to be a tight one.

Zurliene scored all six of his points in the first period, including two stuffs off lobs, one a reverse two hander which literally caused the MD fans to explode with a roar that shook the building. His shot blocking and shot altering on the defensive end helped shut down Marquette, and his mates stood tall to shore up the offense.

Schadegg was similarly clamped down by the Alton defense, so the other Knights simply filled the gap, showing that coach Ron Schadegg’s club is truly a team. Napovanice popped in 11, including a dagger-to-the-heart three pointer to end the third quarter, putting MD up 28-17.

Haake was a beast on the boards and notched 9 points, while Goebel had 8, Schadegg 6 and Carson Loepker 2. The final was 46-27, sending the now 29-5 Knights to the Super. Murphysboro beat Nashville in the McCleansboro Sectional to earn the right to face Mater Dei at C-Dale.