Gaming Board Announces Suspension of All Licensed Video Gaming Operations

CHICAGO – The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has order the suspension of all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments of any kind in Illinois effective at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16, through March 20. The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance. The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees as warranted.