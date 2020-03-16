Jesse White Announces Closure of All Driver Services Facilities Effective March 17 Through March 31

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus and the health and safety recommendations by experts endorsing social distancing efforts. The closures will take effect March 17 through March 31.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White also joins a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to push back the Oct. 1, 2020, federal REAL ID deadline due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White is reminding residents that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these online services, some of which include:

• obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

• renewing a vehicle registration;

• obtaining a driver record abstract;

• renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;

• filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;

• customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis. Expert advice, news and events involving the virus will influence the reopening date of offices and the Driver Services facilities.

“We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”