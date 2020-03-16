Kaskaskia College Updates Modified Schedule for Faculty and Staff

In light of Governor Pritzker’s announcement requiring all restaurants and other similar social gathering places to close after Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to promote social distancing, Kaskaskia College will modify its plans for the week of March 16. The College will be open Monday as faculty and staff meet to plan and prepare for the remote learning opportunities that will begin for students the following week. After 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, only essential personnel carrying out vital functions will be allowed on the College’s campus. The remaining KC faculty and staff will continue to work remotely.

KC President George Evans notes the College will continue to follow recommended actions to assist in leveling the curve and preventive measures related to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. “Change was and is going to be inevitable,” said Evans. As always, our decisions are being made are in the best interests of staff, faculty, students and general public.”

Evans also praised the College faculty and staff for their dedication and staff during this trying time. “During our meetings, the focus has always been on “what can we do to help.” It is this type of spirit that defines KC, and I am proud to be associated with everyone at this institution.”

Please visit the KC website www.kaskaskia.edu/covid19/<http://www.kaskaskia.edu/covid19/> for further updates.