Mascoutah Library To Close Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The Mascoutah Public Library Board of Trustees has decided to close the Mascoutah library on Monday evening, March 16. They will also cancel all group events due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A meeting will be held Monday, March 30 to discuss plans to reopen. Patrons will not be charged fines during this period.

The library Spring Book Sale scheduled for March 20, 21, and 22 is also cancelled.

During the closure, library staff will still be in to check in items from the outside book drop, check messages, and perform their duties. At this time, the library encourages use of their online collections. Cloud Library is an online library of eBooks and eAudiobooks and Tumblebooks is an e-library filled with interactive kids eBooks. They are available as apps on phones, tablets, computers, and eBook readers. A current library card is required to use these collections. Visit Mascoutah Public Library’s website at www.mascoutahlibrary.com/ebooks/ for more information.