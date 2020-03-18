Gov. Pritzker Launches Coronavirus.illinois.gov with Resources for Illinois Residents, Small Businesses

Following an earlier stop at the St. Clair County Health Department in Belleville this morning, Governor JB Pritzker held his administration’s daily COVID-19 press briefing in Jackson County today and announced the launch of a new website detailing the state’s evolving response to COVID-19 and resources available to Illinois residents during this challenging time.

“My administration is doing everything in our power to support our working families and our small businesses during this time—which means a lot of new information coming at you every day. Consider our new website as a hub for all the resources we’ve developed in response to this crisis,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “If you want to review our announcements on unemployment eligibility benefits—which we expanded and sped up for those impacted by COVID-19—or the work we’ve done to prevent utility shut-offs, expand health care, and support small businesses, you’ll find it all on this new website at coronavirus.illinois.gov.”

In another effort to provide timely and accurate information to the public, Coronavirus.illinois.gov centralizes the breaking updates from state government, prevention and preparation tips, frequently asked questions and resources from public health experts.

News: The latest announcements from the Governor’s Office and state agencies on the evolving response to COVID-19.

Prevention: Tips to keep safe and healthy practices at home, in the office, in long term care facilities, in homeless shelters, around local neighborhoods and during day-to-day activities.

Preparation: How to take effective actions to plan for a situation where you may get sick, such as implementing family action plans, and what to do if you suspect you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

FAQs: Answers to general questions on COVID-19 and more specific questions related to education and unemployment.

Resources: Guidance from experts at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and crucial information for both families and medical providers.

About Coronavirus: What is coronavirus? Instructions on what individuals can do to protect themselves and help prevent community spread.

ILLINOISANS: STAY HOME

Social distancing is the paramount strategy for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. The Governor continues to make tough calls to keep Illinoisans safe, including mandating that events of 50 people or more be canceled, suspending dine-in operations of bars and restaurants and temporarily closing public and private K-12 schools. Public health officials continue to urge Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible.

Those experiencing symptoms should call a health care provider who will help arrange medical treatment without putting others at risk of exposure.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.