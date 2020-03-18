Third COVID-19 Case Reported In St. Clair County

St. Clair County Healthy Department (SCCHD) officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on March 18, announced a third presumptive positive COVID-19 case in St. Clair County. Officials confirm a male in his 50’s tested positive at the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Further testing will be conducted by the CDC. Contacts to this person have been evaluated and are quarantined as per CDC guidelines.

To date, St. Clair County has tested 31 people with 18 negative results, 3 positive results, and has 10 pending results. “We continue to follow Illinois Department of Public Health lead and comply with HIPAA rules to NOT release any personal information on positive COVID-19 test results.