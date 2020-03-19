SIU-E Postpones Spring Commencement Ceremonies
It is with great disappointment that we must announce the postponement of all SIUE spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. This includes the SIU School of Dental Medicine.
This is a difficult decision, as commencement is an important celebration of the hard work, persistence and focus that has propelled students to degree completion, and prepared them to lead lives of purpose that will shape a changing world.
Given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our students and entire campus communities are of utmost importance. Now more than ever, perseverance is the strongest quality needed as we navigate through unprecedented times.
We are actively exploring options for reimagined commencement ceremonies, to ensure our students are rightly honored for their incredible achievements. Eligible graduates will be surveyed soon to provide thoughts and suggestions for this spring’s commencement exercises.
Announcements will be forthcoming for students, parents, faculty and staff with further details. These announcements will be sent via SIUE email, and will be posted at siue.edu/commencement and siue.edu/dental.
We thank you for your patience, understanding, flexibility and perseverance as we work together to creatively achieve our shared goal of fostering student success.