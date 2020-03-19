SIU-E Postpones Spring Commencement Ceremonies

It is with great disappointment that we must announce the postponement of all SIUE spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. This includes the SIU School of Dental Medicine.

This is a difficult decision, as commencement is an important celebration of the hard work, persistence and focus that has propelled students to degree completion, and prepared them to lead lives of purpose that will shape a changing world.

Given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our students and entire campus communities are of utmost importance. Now more than ever, perseverance is the strongest quality needed as we navigate through unprecedented times.