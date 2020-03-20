Mascoutah Police Report: March 6 thru March 12

Friday, March 6

Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 10 Block Cheryl Dr/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 200 Block S 10th St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident Hit and Run – 1000 Block W Green St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 200 Block E George St/Mine Rd/Rettig

Traffic Accident Over $500 – 1400 Block W Main St/Glander

Information – Mason St/Bumpers

Custody Dispute – 10 Block W Main St/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Sirtak

Custody Dispute – 700 Block E Main St/Bumpers

Domestic Battery – Physical Contact – 400 Block Lorene Pl/Rettig

Traffic Accident Over $500 – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers

Civil Matter – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers

Aaron Boyer, 58, Belleville – Failure to Yield Turning Left

Saturday, March 7

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 Block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 200 Block S 10th St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – Park Dr/Rettig

Well Being Check – 400 Block Douglas Ave/Glander

Ambulance Call – 100 Block Concord Cir/Rettig

911 Open Line – 300 Block N 6th St/Glander

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1200 Block Antique Ln/Sirtak

Alarms – 800 Block Indian Prairie Dr/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 100 Block W Poplar St/Sirtak

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 1400 Block Autumn Lakes Ln/Bumpers

Seth Sinclair, 20, Arkansas – Speeding

Sunday, March 8

Ambulance Call – 1000 Block W Poplar St/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 40 Block W Church St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – State Rt 4/Jefferson Rd/Rettig

Motorist Assist – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers

Noise Complaint – 300 Block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 Block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 10 Block E Green St/N August St/Sirtak

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 1100 Block Windshire Ct/Glander

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – N August St/E Oak St/Rettig

911 Open Line – 200 Block Laura St/Sirtak

James Harrison, 18, Columbia – Speeding

Monday, March 9

Ordinance – Unlawful Parking of Recreation/Travel Trailers – 30 Block Coachlight Dr/Weinel

Motorist Assist – I-64/State Rt 4/Veres

Alarms – 600 Block W Church St/Weinel

Information – 1200 Block W Main St/Watkins

911 Open Line – 1100 Block Windshire Ct/Weinel

Vehicle Lock-Out – 1100 Block Windshire Ct /Watkins

911 Open Line – 1200 Block Winding Oaks Ln/Watkins

Traffic Accident Injury – State Rt 4/Hayden Dr/Veres

Traffic Accident Hit and Run – 1200 Block W Main St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 300 Block Mine Rd/Veres

Alarms – 300 Block W Main St /Glander

Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 Block N 1st St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 200 Block S 10th St /Heinen

Selena Wasson, 40, Hannibal, MO – Failure to Signal – Left Turn

Tuesday, March 10

Juvenile Complaint – 900 Block Park Dr/Veres

Public Service Call – I-64 EB Off Ramp/State Rt 4/Watkins

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 600 Block S Independence St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 1000 Block W Poplar St/Weinel

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – N Lebanon St/E Harnett/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 3000 Block Wye Oak/Heinen

Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Alarms / 9700 Block Fuesser Rd/Donovan

Well Being Check / 100 Block N County Rd/Donovan

Wednesday, March 11

Well Being Check – 200 Block E Main St/Bumpers

Motorist Assist – State Rt 161/N 6th St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 9800 Block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 300 Block Douglas Ave/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Old State Rt 158/Glander

UNL Display Title/Certificate/Plate – Mascoutah Ave/Eidmann Rd / Donovan

Ordinance Animal At Large – 700 Block W Main St /Sirtak

Death Investigation – 1600 Block Concord Cir /Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 50 Block W State St/Weck

Darrell Schoenbeck, 54, Marissa – Expired License/Unlawful Display of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle

Gary Racine, 40, Cahokia – Seat Belt Violation

David Hatcher, 28, Mascoutah – Speeding

Kristen Benoist, 31, Mascoutah – Dog at Large

Thursday, March 12

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 Block S Railway Ave /Rettig

Theft-Control/Use/Conceal < $500 – 200 Block E South St/Rettig

911 Open Line – 10 Block Cheryl Dr /Sirtak

Alarms – 9700 Block Fuesser Rd / Weck

Traffic Accident Under $500 – 300 Block E Main St/Glander

Alexys Nieves, 17, Mascoutah – Disobey Traffic Light/Uninsured Vehicle

Joshua Paddock, 35, Mascoutah – Expired Registration

Patrick Thompson, 20, Mascoutah – Speeding