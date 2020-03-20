Mascoutah Police Report: March 6 thru March 12
Friday, March 6
Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 10 Block Cheryl Dr/Sirtak
911 Open Line – 200 Block S 10th St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident Hit and Run – 1000 Block W Green St/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 200 Block E George St/Mine Rd/Rettig
Traffic Accident Over $500 – 1400 Block W Main St/Glander
Information – Mason St/Bumpers
Custody Dispute – 10 Block W Main St/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Sirtak
Custody Dispute – 700 Block E Main St/Bumpers
Domestic Battery – Physical Contact – 400 Block Lorene Pl/Rettig
Traffic Accident Over $500 – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers
Civil Matter – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers
Aaron Boyer, 58, Belleville – Failure to Yield Turning Left
Saturday, March 7
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 Block Douglas Ave/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 200 Block S 10th St/Rettig
Ambulance Call – Park Dr/Rettig
Well Being Check – 400 Block Douglas Ave/Glander
Ambulance Call – 100 Block Concord Cir/Rettig
911 Open Line – 300 Block N 6th St/Glander
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1200 Block Antique Ln/Sirtak
Alarms – 800 Block Indian Prairie Dr/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 100 Block W Poplar St/Sirtak
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 1400 Block Autumn Lakes Ln/Bumpers
Seth Sinclair, 20, Arkansas – Speeding
Sunday, March 8
Ambulance Call – 1000 Block W Poplar St/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 40 Block W Church St/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – State Rt 4/Jefferson Rd/Rettig
Motorist Assist – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Bumpers
Noise Complaint – 300 Block Mine Rd/Bumpers
Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 Block Perrin Rd/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 10 Block E Green St/N August St/Sirtak
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 1100 Block Windshire Ct/Glander
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – N August St/E Oak St/Rettig
911 Open Line – 200 Block Laura St/Sirtak
James Harrison, 18, Columbia – Speeding
Monday, March 9
Ordinance – Unlawful Parking of Recreation/Travel Trailers – 30 Block Coachlight Dr/Weinel
Motorist Assist – I-64/State Rt 4/Veres
Alarms – 600 Block W Church St/Weinel
Information – 1200 Block W Main St/Watkins
911 Open Line – 1100 Block Windshire Ct/Weinel
Vehicle Lock-Out – 1100 Block Windshire Ct /Watkins
911 Open Line – 1200 Block Winding Oaks Ln/Watkins
Traffic Accident Injury – State Rt 4/Hayden Dr/Veres
Traffic Accident Hit and Run – 1200 Block W Main St/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 300 Block Mine Rd/Veres
Alarms – 300 Block W Main St /Glander
Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 Block N 1st St/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 200 Block S 10th St /Heinen
Selena Wasson, 40, Hannibal, MO – Failure to Signal – Left Turn
Tuesday, March 10
Juvenile Complaint – 900 Block Park Dr/Veres
Public Service Call – I-64 EB Off Ramp/State Rt 4/Watkins
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 600 Block S Independence St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 1000 Block W Poplar St/Weinel
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – N Lebanon St/E Harnett/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 3000 Block Wye Oak/Heinen
Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Alarms / 9700 Block Fuesser Rd/Donovan
Well Being Check / 100 Block N County Rd/Donovan
Wednesday, March 11
Well Being Check – 200 Block E Main St/Bumpers
Motorist Assist – State Rt 161/N 6th St/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 9800 Block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
Verbal Disturbance – 300 Block Douglas Ave/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – Old State Rt 158/Glander
UNL Display Title/Certificate/Plate – Mascoutah Ave/Eidmann Rd / Donovan
Ordinance Animal At Large – 700 Block W Main St /Sirtak
Death Investigation – 1600 Block Concord Cir /Sirtak
Animal Complaint – 50 Block W State St/Weck
Darrell Schoenbeck, 54, Marissa – Expired License/Unlawful Display of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle
Gary Racine, 40, Cahokia – Seat Belt Violation
David Hatcher, 28, Mascoutah – Speeding
Kristen Benoist, 31, Mascoutah – Dog at Large
Thursday, March 12
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 Block S Railway Ave /Rettig
Theft-Control/Use/Conceal < $500 – 200 Block E South St/Rettig
911 Open Line – 10 Block Cheryl Dr /Sirtak
Alarms – 9700 Block Fuesser Rd / Weck
Traffic Accident Under $500 – 300 Block E Main St/Glander
Alexys Nieves, 17, Mascoutah – Disobey Traffic Light/Uninsured Vehicle
Joshua Paddock, 35, Mascoutah – Expired Registration
Patrick Thompson, 20, Mascoutah – Speeding