Jacquelyn A. Karpel, nee Kehrer, 80, of New Baden, IL born July 31, 1939 in Belleville, IL died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was a retired civil service employee. Jacki loved spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, canning, wintering in Florida and following and attending Polka festivals. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church, New Baden, IL, former member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, Holy Childhood Mother’s Club and former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland J. and Gladys, nee Jokisch, Kehrer.

Surviving are her husband, Edward J. Karpel who she married in New Baden, IL on May 29, 1963; her sons, Danial (Jo Ann) Karpel of Collinsville, IL, Donald (Angela) Karpel of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Brandon, Dana, Ryan, Brittany Karpel; brother, Gordon (Cindy) Kehrer of New Memphis, IL; sister, Beverly (Joe) Przygoda of Mt. Vernon, IL; and nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church, 200 N. Third St., New Baden, IL 62265. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: Due to the current severe restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden, IL. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL