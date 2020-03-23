Statement from Moss Funeral Home of Breese…

Moss Funeral Home is continuously taking the COVID-19 outbreak very seriously.

Our top priority is keeping the families we serve and our staff members safe.

Due to the ban on social gatherings and events of more than 10 people, Moss Funeral Home will be working with families to keep services private, with a restricted number of people in attendance until further notice.

Our precautions include, but are not limited to the following:

-Additional sanitizing of items in all public areas of our funeral home.

-Making funeral arrangements by phone instead of in person, if your family prefers.

-Not allowing any outside food to be brought into the funeral home for services.

-Urging families to respect social distancing during this time.

We appreciate your understanding and the trust you place in us. We are continuing to monitor the situation as needed and we will continue to keep you informed.