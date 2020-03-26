Free COVID-19 Virtual Assessments at HSHS Medical Group Anytime Care

Speak to a Medical Provider Regarding COVID-19 Symptoms

(Central and Southern Illinois) For the health of our community and patients, HSHS Medical Group is waiving the fee for Anytime Care virtual visits related to screening and evaluation of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Anytime Care allows patients to receive medical care in the privacy of their own home or office 24/7. When patients call or visit anytimecare.com, they’ll speak with a board-certified medical provider who will care for them as if they were in for an office visit.

Our medical providers can diagnose and treat non-emergent health concerns, as well as prescribe medications as needed. Our providers will always assess your condition individually, and based on your unique circumstances (including the severity of the illness), may need to refer you to in-person care for proper diagnosis and treatment.

An appointment is not necessary, and as soon as you request a visit, a time is arranged with the next available provider. If there are longer waits there is an option for you to leave your name and they will call you back.

“Using Anytime Care helps patients minimize possible exposure to COVID-19 with a virtual visit,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group. “Anytime Care providers are equipped to assess patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and provide instructions on next steps for the patient’s health and the safety of those around them.”

Any associated lab tests will be billed to the patient’s insurance. All calls not related to COVID-19 will be charged the regular $29 fee. If you are concerned about your symptoms, visit AnytimeCare.com, download the app or call 1-844-391-4747 to start your medical visit.

Patients who are not comfortable using virtual care should call their primary care doctor’s office. If you are not already a patient of HSHS Medical Group, you can call a patient advocate at 833-973-0343 for help finding a doctor. HSHS Medical Group nurses will assess a patient’s situation over the phone and determine the most appropriate next level of care for the patient’s safety. If needed, patients may be sent to a HSHS Medical Group Regional Respiratory Hub, where medical staff focuses specifically on respiratory symptoms and are able to test for COVID-19 at the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Patients who are short of breath, experience chest pain, or are severely weakened by their illness should visit their local hospital emergency department. HSHS hospitals have triage tents set up outside of the entrance to assess patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the hospital emergency department.