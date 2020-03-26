Mascoutah Churches Respond to Shelter In Place Order

By Julie Laakko

MASCOUTAH – This is a frightening time. Our daily way of life has been disrupted in more ways than one, and no one seems to know what to expect. In response to the Shelter in Place order, even the churches have closed their doors to protect their congregations. Church leaders in Mascoutah are working hard to provide worship services as best they can.

• First Assembly of God has suspended their services and have been posting online worship services on their YouTube page – First Assembly of God Mascoutah.

• St. John United Church of Christ has suspended all in-person worship services and classes. Sunday and Wednesday Lenten Services are available on their website www.saintjohnucc.org or their Facebook page.

• St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church has suspended all services until April 1. Their Order of Service and Live Stream can be found on their Facebook page.

• Bethel United Methodist has suspended all on-site activities. There is an online worship streaming on Facebook Live at 10:30 on Sundays.

• Mercy’s Door has suspended their meetings. A 10 AM online worship service is available on Sundays on Facebook and also have a link to a children’s Bible Project video series to discuss with their parents.

• Mascoutah First Baptist Church suspended their services, but are providing an online service on Facebook Live. The service will be held March 22 at 10:45 AM.

• Cross Pointe Christian Church is not gathering at this time. Pastor Charlie McGee’s message is available at www.ourcrosspointe.org. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

• Zion Lutheran Church is providing Sunday and Lenten worship services through online and streaming services, primarily Facebook Live. They are offering a Bible class through the ZOOM app. Anyone interested in the Bible Class should contact Zion Lutheran.

• Holy Childhood has limited their service to two live stream online masses: one at 5 PM on Saturdays and one at 9 AM on Sundays. The Live Stream can be accessed at www.holychildhoodchurch.com by clicking on the link that says Live Stream Mass. There are also other links on their website that can be used.