Rep. Meier: Bars, Restaurants, and Hotels Impacted by COVID-19 Have Until April 1 to Apply for Grant Program

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) wants Illinois small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to know they could be eligible for state grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 1. Eligible applicants will be placed into a lottery, and grant winners will be notified on April 4.

According to Rep. Charlie Meier, “If you’re a bar, restaurant or hotel in need of immediate assistance to help meet payroll, pay rent, train your employees or want to update your technology to meet the demands of delivery and curbside pick-up, this grant may give you the boost you need to help stay open and competitive during these difficult times. This grant will pay for many other things critical to the operations of bars, restaurants, and hotels. I encourage you to take the time to apply by April 1.”

The new grant program administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is available to help restaurants, bars, and hotels. Under the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program eligible bars and restaurants may receive a grant ranging from $10,000 to $25,000; hotels are eligible to receive up to $50,000.

Eligible Bars and Restaurants

Food and beverage businesses who generated less than $1M in revenue in 2019 are eligible to apply. Businesses that generated between $500K and $1M in revenue in 2019 are eligible for $25K, and businesses that generated less than $500K in revenue in 2019 are eligible for $10K. Businesses must hold a valid restaurant or liquor license.

Eligible Hotels

Hotels that generated revenues less the $8 million in 2019 are eligible to apply. Hotels are eligible to up to $50K. Businesses must hold a valid hotel, motel or other lodging license in Illinois. Accommodations related to home sharing, including Shared Housing Unit Operators and Hosts, are not eligible.

For more information about the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program click here. The grant application due April 1 is available here.