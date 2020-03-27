Jesse White Allows Notaries to Perform Duties Remotely Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Secretary of State Jesse White and Governor JB Pritzker have partnered to temporarily allow Illinois notaries public the authority to perform remote, online notarizations during the COVID-19 pandemic under the governor’s executive order.

Notaries can now use real-time electronic technologies featuring high quality audio and visual communication under the temporary authority, which is set to expire when the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation is rescinded.

Working together, the Offices of the Secretary of State and the Governor determined viable alternatives to deter traditional, person-to-person notarizations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our main goal is to make sure notaries and their customers are protected,” said White. “Any citizen who is in need of notarized documents should choose a notary who they know and trust.”

If customers don’t have a notary, they are allowed to seek notary services from electronic notarization companies.

To learn more, please visit, www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/index/notary/home.html