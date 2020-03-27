St. Clair County Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Related Death

St. Clair County Health Department has been notified of the first death related to COVID-19 in St. Clair County. The female patient in her 80s, with underlining health conditions, passed away on March 27. No additional patient information will be released due to privacy laws.

“Put thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the latest victim of this virus. This is a tragic loss to our community and a reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19. Everyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status can be infected if they are exposed to COVID-19. For this reason, everyone must protect themselves, their family, friends, and colleagues, by following the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines,” stated Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman.

To date, there have been a total of 13 positive cases in St. Clair County.