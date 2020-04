Mascoutah Police Report: March 20 through March 26

Friday, March 20

911 Open Line – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Donovan

Information – 10 block Legion Dr/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 10010 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Alarms – 1300 block N 6th St/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 200 block E State St/Mine Rd/Glander

Saturday, March 21

Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Sirtak

Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Glander

Information – 700 block Moorland Cir/Glander

Well Being Check – 100 block N County Rd/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 50 block W State St /Bumpers

Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block Bel Air Dr/Rettig

Sunday, March 23

Animal Complaint – Piper Ln/Gulfstream Way/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Veres

Suicidal Subject – 700 block N Jefferson St/Veres

Well Being Check – 800 block Moorland Cir/Sunnquist

911 Open Line – 400 block Douglas Ave/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 200 block 3rd St/Heinen

Monday, March 24

911 Open Line – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block E Main St/Donovan

Funeral Escort – 30 block W Main St/Weinel

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 10 block S Market St/Donovan

Domestic Disturbance – 10 block Cheryl Dr/Veres

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 30 block S County Rd/Heinen

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block n 5th St /Veres

Suicidal Subject 100 block W Poplar St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – I-64 EB Off Ramp/State Rt 4/Watkins

911 Open Line – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Donovan

Noise Complaint – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

Disobeyed Traffic Signal – Rt 4 & I-64/ Watkins – Cory Schneider, 37, Aviston

Tuesday, March 25

Lock Out – Vehicle – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Sunnquist

Animal complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Glander

Ambulance Call – 700 block N Jefferson St/Sirtak

Disorderly Conduct – False 911 Call – 300 block N 5th St/Weck

Improper Overtaking on Left – Same Direction – William Sheeley, 51, Worden

Disorderly Conduct – Improper Use of 9-1-1 System – 300 block N. 5th/Weck – Matthew Franklin, 29, Mascoutah

Wednesday, March 26

911 Open Line – 100 block W Poplar St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 900 block N 10th St/Sirtak

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 200 block N John St/Sirtak

Fire Call – 8100 block State Rt 4/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Glander

Suspicious Person – 200 block Aaron Ct/Bumpers

911 Open Line – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Sirtak