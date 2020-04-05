April 5: Public Health Officials Announce 899 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 899 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

New positive cases include:

– Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

– DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

– Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

– Lake County: 1 male 60’s

– Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

– Peoria: 1 male 90’s

– Will: 1 male 60’s

Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

To date, St Clair County Totals include: 588 tested / 82 Positives (4 new – Female 50’s, Female 40’s, Male 70’s, Male 40’s / 363 Negative / 143 Pending / 3 Deaths.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

*All data is provisional and will change.