Former Volunteer High School Coach Charged With DUI

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

Mascoutah Police reported that on Tuesday, April 7, a local man was charged with multiple traffic violations, including a DUI, after being observed traveling at a high rate of speed and running a stop sign.

According to Police,

, 50, of Mascoutah was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Disobeying a Stop Sign, Operating An Uninsured Vehicle, and No Front License Plate.

MPD reported McDonell, driving a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette, was traveling eastbound on W. Harnett Street., between N. 10th St. and N. 6th St., at an excessive rate of speed in a posted 25 MPH zone.

McDonell disobeyed the stop sign at N. 6th St. and Harnett St.. No signal was used as the vehicle then turned southbound onto N. 6th St. MPD stopped the vehicle at the Quick Stop parking lot on N. 6th St.

The incident took place at 10:57 p.m.

According to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records, McDonell has two violations currently pending in St. Clair County court. On May 19, 2019, he was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class A Traffic) and Improper Traffic Lane Usage (Class P Traffic). Both violations happened in Mascoutah.

McDonell was a former volunteer assistant football coach at Mascoutah High School.