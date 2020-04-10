Sad and Uncertain Times for Mascoutah Athletes

By Garrett Krohne

Mascoutah Herald

As our nation endures these trying times, it is important to take into account the sacrifices individuals are making in order to return to normalcy. The military, ambulance services, first responders, fire fighters, police officers in addition to grocery store and gas station associates are all jobs that come to mind when we think of not being able to put work on hold. It would also be a disservice to not include local restaurants and retail businesses who are faced with the daunting decision to close their doors or to stay open under government sanctioned restrictions. Educators who guide America’s youth in the public and private school systems, who are continuing to work strenuously to ensure their students are still receiving as much education throughout the pandemic as humanly possible should too be thought of. Best not leave out the parents who can not work from home who are scrambling to find an alternative choice of supervision for their younger children. Lastly, but certainly not least, the athletes who have had their seasons drug out from underneath them following months of hard work, preparation and much anticipation. These athletes range from all levels starting in high school to any level of collegiate participation. Seniors who may never get the opportunity to step onto a field of play again. For the Indians and Lady Indians, while the level of uncertainty remains, there is some optimism on the horizon. Donald Eddy, who has been Head Coach of the Indians baseball team since 2005, expressed his concern while also offering a big picture outlook while teams continue to go through these unchartered waters.

“I think the entire situation is obviously very unfortunate. As far as I know there has never been a situation like this where there are so many unknowns and things just drag on,” Eddy said.

Eddy also explained the toll this could be having on his players as well as other spring athletes.

“As far as spring athletes go, I think they are obviously sad and disappointed. I credit the IHSA for taking things one to two weeks at a time instead of making a drastic decision which would most likely cost all student athletes their entire spring season,” Eddy said.

As of last week, it was made clear that no sports will be able to resume until at least May 1st.

“I feel bad for the baseball players and all spring athletes, most of the kids have been playing the sport every spring since they were a little kid,” Eddy said.

While the virus will end up wiping out a huge chunk of the season if not all of it, Eddy is still remaining positive there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am very hopeful that this virus will pass over soon so that our student athletes and everyone can begin living their normal life again. Hopefully everyone will keep their head up, make smart decisions, retain optimism, and keep faith that the situation will improve the next few weeks,” Eddy said.

The Indians currently have four seniors on their varsity roster who could see their Indian careers ripped out from underneath them in the form of Cole Gober, Dalton Grove, Jack Owens, Lane Hoelscher, and Ryan Norwood. While other teams saw their seasons cut short before they even began, the track team was off to a fast start before the postponement of the season. The team was able to bring home first overall in the Roger Minton Invitational at Marion High School and the Jacksonville Illinois College Invitational prior to the stoppage.

Head Coach Don, who is entering his fourth year as Head Coach expressed his disappointment after a promising start to the young campaign.

“We are to say the least, very dissapointed. I fully understand the need and safety is first. It is just really sad for the kids, especially the seniors. We have a very special team this year, both girls and boys and expect to do very well,” Latham said.

Latham also noted that to add to the disappointment, the Indoor Track season was officially canceled, and this year they were more than likely bringing more athletes to the State Meet than they ever have.

“Our outdoor season has not yet been canceled as of yet. Thankfully the IHSA is doing a wait and see strategy,”

Latham explained while the season is postponed, he is more than welcoming the idea of extending the season into June so his team can participate in the Championship season.

“Our senior boys have won our MVC (Missouri Valley Conference) three years straight and we are really looking forward to making it a senior sweep,” Latham explained.

Like thousands of high schools across the country, there are several sports who are experiencing the layoff. At Mascoutah others include the varsity and junior varsity softball teams, the boy’s tennis team, the girl’s soccer team, as well as the Co-Ed Bass Fishing team.

Crossing over to the college side of the issue. Although the high school season still remains in doubt, it has already been announced the NCAA and NJCAA have canceled their remaining spring competition as the COVID-19 crisis develops. According to Vicki Channer, who works as an Administrative Assistant in the Athletic Department at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, the current situation will not have an effect on those who have already signed to play sports in the Fall of 2020.

When asked about the high school athletes who were relying on productive seasons to make it to the next level, she noted it is common for coaches to know who they want to recruit before the season starts. She also explained the process goes through summer play, their current coaches and coaches of the past as well as their opponents coaches in addition to tape.

As mentioned before, the NCAA has much more strict limitations when it comes to their constraints. When speaking to a representative from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, they noted there is a recruiting ban that as of now will be in place until April 15th. Although there is a ban, athletes who have chosen to sign will not be affected.

Cathy Karrick, Athletic Director at Kaskaskia College, explained the NJCAA recently followed suit as they too stopped recruitment at the junior college level until the priorly listed date.

Since the layoff began, there have been a total of thirty-three athletic events canceled at the varsity level for Mascoutah High School. In an effort to contain the virus, it was recently announced the school was prohibiting access to Alumni Field, the Mascoutah High School Facility.