Janice R. Wombacher, nee Gaubatz, 77, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 25, 1943 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, April 12. 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

She was a retired bus driver for Mascoutah School District 19 and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Catherine, nee Polich, Gaubatz, her husband, Donald W. Wombacher, Sr. whom she married in Belleville, IL on Oct. 26, 1961 and who died Oct. 25, 2014 and her step father, Leroy “Shorty” Haas.

Janice is survived by two sons, Don (Linda) Wombacher, Jr., Dean (Valerie) Wombacher, both of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Kayla, Austin, Kelsie, Derrick (Ashley), Courtney Wombacher; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Indepence St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL