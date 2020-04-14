City Mourns the Death of MHS Senior

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

Family and friends are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old Mascoutah High School senior who died in a truck accident on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported that at 1:48 p.m., they received a 9-1-1 regarding a rollover. Authorities said Trevor Dickhaut of Mascoutah was traveling west on Airport Road in Clinton County, left the roadway to the north striking a culvert, and causing his truck to flip multiple times. He was ejected during the crash, and succumbed to his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Authorities state that an exact cause for the crash is unknown at this time. A preliminary investigation of the driver’s cellphone showed it was not in use at the time of the crash and does not appear to be a factor.

Trevor, son of Nick and Kimberly Dickhaut, would have been a graduate of Mascoutah High School Class of 2020. He worked for Wisper Internet in Mascoutah and was affiliated with St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. He was a member the Mascoutah Trap Tribe and the Mascoutah FFA. He loved working on the farm, hanging with friends and family, and Hot Rod Tractor Pulls.

“I am not sure how we can adequately express the sadness we all feel at this time,” stated Dr. Craig Fiegel, Superintendent of the Mascoutah School District. “Trevor was a very fine young man. He was very well-liked by his classmates and the staff. It is a big loss for the High School and a tragedy for the entire district.”

“This loss is especially painful because Trevor was such a friendly and hard working young man who was so excited about graduating,” said Brandon Woodrome, Principal of Mascoutah High School. “He had an unforgettable laugh and always had a way to make me smile. I will always cherish my conversations with Trevor. Our high school family lost a special young man.”

According to the Mascoutah School District Facebook page, grief counseling has been made available for all students and staff.

They include MHS Counseling and Social Work Staff:

Monica Lynch, Social Worker: [email protected]

Brandi Garlich, Social Worker: [email protected]

Christine Renth, Counselor: [email protected]

Sarah Gordon, Counselor: [email protected]

Matt Carr, Counselor: [email protected]

Services were arranged by Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah.

Trevor Nicholas Dickhaut, 18, of Mascoutah, was born Sept. 2, 2001 in St. Louis, MO.

He is survived by his parents, Nick A. and Kimberly S., nee Colburn, Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Paige Dickhaut; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; an uncle, Brian (Tracie) Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; and a cousin, Heather Gramm.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made in Trevor’s name to Mascoutah FFA, 1313 W. Main, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

There will be a drive-up condolence service from 2 to 4 PM Saturday, April 18, on the Mascoutah High School north parking lot. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19, all who wish to express their sympathies must stay in their vehicles a safe distance from Trevor’s family. A box for memorials and expressions of sympathy will be available at the end of the vehicle line.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.