Mascoutah Police Report: April 3 through April 9

Friday, April 3

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block N Market St/Sirtak

Information – 1200 block W Main St/Bumpers

Harassing / Nuisance / Obscene Calls – 10 block W Main St/Weck

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 100 block St Christopher Ct/Sunnquist

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

Ordinance – Animal At Large – 500 block W Green St/Sirtak

Found Property – 900 block W Church St/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Child Neglect – 600 block E South St/Sunnquist

Endanger Life or Health of a Child – 600 block E. South/Sunnquist – Kelby Ratley, 33, Mascoutah

Suspended License – Rt. 4/Heinen – Jamyah Franklin, 35, O’Fallon

Disobey Traffic Signal – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161 – Amy Farmer, 36, Belleville

Saturday, April 4

Suspicious Person – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Bumpers

911 Hangup Calls – 100 block E Church St/Rettig

911 Open Line – 1200 block W Harnett St/Sunnquist

Public Service Calls – 500 block S 10th St/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 10 block S Independence St/E George St/Sunnquist

Suspicious Person – 200 block Laura St/Rettig

Sunday, April 5

911 Hangup Calls – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Ave/Rentchler Rd/Rettig

911 Hangup Calls – 400 block Wilderness Way/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 500 block S Independence St/Sunnquist

Information – 1300 block Richard Ave / Sunnquist

Ambulance Calls – 700 block E George St/Mine Rd / Glander

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 600 block Joseph Dr/Sirtak

Monday, April 6

Juvenile Complaint – 500 block N 5Th St / Veres

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Lasica

Suspicious Person -1300 block W Main St/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block S 10Th St/Donovan

Found Property – 700 block S Independence St / Watkins

Ambulance Calls – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Calls – 300 block Mine Rd / Veres

Ambulance Calls – 700 block N Jefferson St/Donovan

Ambulance Calls – 200 block Laura St/Heinen

Suspicious Person – 1200 block Antique Ln/Heinen

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block E Patterson St/N August St/Donovan

Well Being Check – 1600 block Concord Cir /Heinen

Tuesday, April 7

Dui-Bac 0.08 – 10 block N 6th St/Weinel

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 100 block N Bernard St/Lasica

911 Hangup Calls – 800 block W State St/Watkins

Ambulance Calls – 100 block W Harnett St/Veres

Ambulance Calls – 500 block S Jefferson St/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 5100 block Klotz Rd/Donovan

Ambulance Calls – 700 block Glenn Dr / Watkins

Investigation – 1200 block Antique Ln/Donovan

DUI/Reckless Driving/Disobey Stop Sign/No Front Plate/Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett & 6th St/Weinel – Timothy McDonell, 50, Mascoutah

Wednesday, April 8

Animal Complaint – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander

Animal Complaint – 1000 block W Poplar St/Rettig

Information – Mascoutah Police Dept/Rettig

Possession Drug Paraphernalia – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Bumpers

Ambulance Calls – 400 block Douglas Ave/Sunnquist

Speeding/Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Teresa Washington, 64, Lebanon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Gulfstream/Sirtak – Tyler Icenhour, 18, Mascoutah

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Gulfstream/Sirtak – Juvenile

Thursday, April 9

Ambulance Calls – 100 block St. Christopher Ct / Bumpers

Ambulance Calls – 900 block 10th St/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Ambulance Calls – 300 block Impala Dr/Bumpers

Ambulance Calls – 500 block N Jefferson St/Rettig

Ordinance-High Weeds/Grass – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Sunnquist

Missing Person/Adult Female – 400 block Douglas Ave/Sunnquist

Civil Matter – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak