“Pinwheels for Prevention” in Mascoutah’s Haas Park

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and once again the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club has decorated Haas Park, located across from the Mascoutah City Hall, with blue pinwheels to show their support for Pinwheels for Prevention®. Darryl Stein will also be changing the lights on the Mascoutah mural across from City Hall so that they shine blue for the month of April.

Prevent Child Abuse America adopted pinwheels as their symbol in 2008 with the start of their Pinwheels for Prevention® campaign. From preventchildabuse.org, “By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.”

In the past, the library has collected money for the pinwheels placed in Haas park and donated the money to the local Child Abuse Center, but with Covid-19, this is not possible this year. Director Marian Albers of the Mascoutah Public Library expressed her hopes to return to it next year.

This year, those interested in supporting Pinwheels for Prevention® can visit the website http://preventchildabuse.org/resource/pinwheels-for-prevention/ to learn more about ways to support and/or donate to the national campaign or local chapters.

We all play a role in children’s lives. Investing in them saves not only their childhood, but also our future. According to Prevent Child Abuse’s website, implementing effective policies to prevent child abuse and neglect can save taxpayers $80 billion every year in services such as foster care, hospitalization, mental health services, and law enforcement.

Those interested are also encouraged to decorate their yards or windows with blue pinwheels in a show of support for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.