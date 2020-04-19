IDPH Website Shows 11 Confirmed Cases in the 62258 Zip Code Area

Public Health Officials Announce 1,197 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Sunday 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

The IPDH website also showed that of 121 people tested in the 62258 zip code (Mascoutah & Fayetteville), there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Area long term care facilities that reported coronavirus cases include:

BRIA of Belleville: 11 confirmed cases, 1 death

Colonnade Senior Living: 2 confirmed cases

Memorial Care Center: 54 confirmed cases, 1 death

Edwardsville Care Center: 2 confirmed cases, 1 death

Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 1 confirmed case

Carlyle HealthCase Center: 4 confirmed cases

