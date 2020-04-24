Evelyn M. DeGroote, nee Barkema, 92, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 4, 1928 in Meservey, IA died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mar-Ka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

She was a homemaker and provided in home childcare for many years. Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hilko and Amanda, nee Meints, Barkema, her husband, Harlan E. DeGroote, whom she married in Meservey, IA on Nov. 22, 1950 and who died Dec. 29, 2010, a daughter, Karen Wilhelm, three brothers and three sisters.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Mark) Green of Inkerman, PA, LeaAnn (Henry) Felts of Belleville, IL; a son, Steve DeGroote of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Michelle (Will) Prince, Robert (Leia) Wilhelm, Thomas Felts, and David Felts; three great grandchildren, Andrew Prince, Wren and Hugh Wilhelm; son-in-law, Michael Wilhelm; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery with pastor Skip Leininger officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL