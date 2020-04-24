Rep. Meier Reacts to Governor Pritzker’s New “Stay at Home” Order

With Governor Pritzker’s new executive order taking effect May 1st. State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) released the following statement:

“Since Governor Pritzker’s ‘stay at home’ order took effect on March 21st. The people of Illinois continue to make tremendous sacrifices to help Illinois slow the spread of the coronavirus. The virus should be taken seriously, but it doesn’t mean all businesses should remain closed indefinitely. It’s critical the governor work with the legislature to develop a plan to safely re-open Illinois so that when we reach the downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, our small businesses and service industry will be ready to open and serve their community in a safe and healthy environment.

The new ‘stay at home’ order makes some improvements that my colleagues and I have pushed for since March. Opening state parks, golf courses, allowing elective surgeries to be performed, permitting non-essential businesses to open for curbside pick-up/delivery, and clarifying that greenhouses and nurseries can remain open provided that social distancing takes place is progress we have made.

With that said, I’m not pleased with the way the governor continues to implement executive orders. It’s time for the legislature to return to work. If Congress is able to find a way to safely meet and conduct business, then the Illinois legislature should be able to meet while adhering to social distancing. As state representative, my office will continue to be of service to assist constituents with any questions or concerns during the difficult days ahead. I will make sure everyone’s voice is heard loud and clear.”