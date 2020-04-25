Public Health Officials Announce 2,119 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

The IDPH is reporting that zip code 62258 (Mascoutah & Fayetteville) has 56 tests and 12 confirmed positive.

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,119 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.

– Coles County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Jersey County: 1 male 50s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Macon County: 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 female 90s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

– St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The IDPH is reporting that zip code 62258 (Mascoutah & Fayetteville) has 56 tests and 12 confirmed positive. Statistics can be found at www.dph.illinois.gov.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.