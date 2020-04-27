Area Artist & Author Encourages Ocean Conservation Through Childrens’ Books

By Julie Laakko

Robert J. Corey is a resident of Fairview Heights and has been a member of Zion Lutheran church in Mascoutah for six years. Originally from San Diego California, Corey moved here ten years ago to be closer to his wife’s family, who are retired Navy.

Corey is an artist who is involved with several projects, including illustrating two in-progress children’s books by Tina Yates and a comic strip that occasionally appears in Gesso Magazine. He is the Creative Business Director and a website administrator at Escape618, an escape room in Belleville, where he also works on various art projects. He has plans for a graphic novel, a book in the style of comic art, as well.

He also writes and illustrates his own children’s books under the pen name RJ Corey. His books follow the adventures of Coral, a curious blue-ringed octopus who travels around her coral reef home meeting new friends and protecting the coral reef. His books focus on life lessons for children, such as self-reliance, acceptance, and working together, all while emphasizing the importance of keeping the ocean clean.

“It is a dream to travel and read my books to kids everywhere and help the Ocean heal from all the pollution.” Corey said.

So far, he has published two books about Coral – “Coral the Curious Octopus: Coral’s Reef” and “Coral the Curious Octopus: Coral Meets Crunch”. He is working on the third Coral book, and hopes to have it out by May. In all, he has at least 60 more books in Coral’s series outlined.

Corey’s illustrations are what inspire his writing. “I go about it in reverse” he explained, where many writers create the story and then illustrate, he draws his characters and then builds the story around them. In fact, the entire idea of Coral began as a drawing session with his daughter Phoebe.

He says about a year after he moved to this area with his family he was drawing with Phoebe, who was four at the time. She asked “Daddy, how did you get your circles so round? Mine are lumpy.” She showed him her drawings, and he agreed – they were, in fact, lumpy. So he sat with her and showed her how to properly hold the pencil and draw circles. After a few tries, her circles were not so ‘lumpy’ anymore.

“At that point she was satisfied,” Corey said, “and before leaving I asked her, “Now what?” She gave me a shoulder shrug.” So he sat with her and gave her circle character and a name, and Coral the Curious Octopus came to be.

Phoebe is 13 now, and has helped Corey with all of the characters in Coral’s stories. Corey says she has also inherited his artistic talent. She is his main inspiration behind his Coral the Curious Octopus books.

“My family is my biggest cheering section,” Corey said, “they share the dream I have for Coral, I couldn’t have done what I’ve already done without them.”

Corey’s books are available on Amazon, either as a paperback copy or a Kindle edition. He is always happy to give autographs, and can be contacted through email at [email protected], or found on his facebook page Coral the Curious Octopus, his Instagram @coralthecuriousoctopus, or his website www.coralthecuriousoctopus.com.