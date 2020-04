Mascoutah Police Report: April 17 through April 23

By Editor

Friday, April 17

911 Hangup Calls – 400 block Douglas Ave/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Calls – 400 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Lear Ln/Weck

Motorist Assist – Jefferson St & Grand Prairie/Sirtak

Ambulance Calls – Legacy Place/Sirtak

Ambulance Calls – 9700 block Weatherby St/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Saturday, April 18

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1200 Lincoln Blvd/Bumpers

Ambulance Calls – 9700 block Winchester St/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 4800 block State Rt 4/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Calls – Cheryl Dr/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Calls – 900 block Park Dr/Weck

Information – 400 block Douglas Ave/Sunnquist

Animal Complaint – 600 block Mortar St/Sirtak

Theft Of Labor/Services-Property – 200 block Market St/Rettig

Ordinance -Prohibited Animals – 300 block Salem Ave/Rettig – Kelly Bowers,40, Mascoutah

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block Laura St/Bumpers

Found Property – City Reservoir/Rettig

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block Bernard St/Sirtak

Sunday, April 19

911 Hangup Calls – 700 block Wild Meadow Ln/Bumpers

Found Property – Main St & Mine Rd/Sunnquist

Ambulance Calls – 900 block 10th St/Weck

Ambulance Calls – 900 block Church St/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 600 block – South St/Bumpers

Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block Church St/Sirtak

Monday, April 20

Open Door/Window – 600 block Jefferson St/Sirtak

Fleeing/Attempt Elude Police – State Rt 4/I-64/Heinen

Alarms – 10th St/Donovan

Found Property – 100 block St Christopher Ct/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 400 block Douglas Ave/Veres

911 Hangup Call – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Public Service Call – 800 block Topaz Ct/Veres

Possess <15 Grams Controlled Substance – 800 block Jefferson St/Veres

Standby/Keep The Peace – 1100 block Lear Ln/Watkins

911 Hangup Calls – 100 block County Rd/Lasica

Juvenile Complaint – 600 block South St/Weinel

Property Damage-Non-Criminal – 200 block Market St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Watkins

False Alarm – 700 block Jefferson St/Lasica

Tuesday, April 21

Public Service Call – 700 block Jefferson St/Watkins

Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 200 block Independence St/Heinen

Fire Calls – 800 block 6th St/Watkins

Suicidal Subject – 900 block Church St/Veres

Animal Complaint – 100 block Independence St/Donovan

Child Custody Dispute – Mascoutah Police Dept/Weinel

Fire Call – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Veres

Disobey Stop Sign/Uninsured Vehicle – Main & Jefferson/Veres – Michelle Weir, 36, Mascoutah

Wednesday, April 22

Alarm – 700 block Jefferson St/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas Ave/Weck

Unlawful Visitation Interference – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak – Michelle Graves, 45, O’Fallon

Thursday, April 23

Disorderly Conduct/Noise – Green St – Michael Wheeler, 48, Mascoutah

911 Open Line – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 1500 block County Rd/Sunnquist

Information – 500 block Railway Ave/Sirtak

Disturbance – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Sirtak