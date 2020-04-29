No Decision Made on MHS Graduation Ceremony

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah District 19 School Board held its monthly meeting over the Internet using Zoom software, with Board members Matt Stukenberg, Susan Albrecht, John Harris III and Kristin Geis attending, along with Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel.

Most of the Board’s discussion early on was focused on how to handle the upcoming graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 scheduled for May 17 at 2 pm in the high school gymnasium.

One individual observing the Zoom meeting commented that if only a virtual ceremony was offered “it would be a travesty to let this event pass by with nothing more than a virtual ceremony.”

Dr. Fiegel said that no final decision had been made as to the format for the graduation ceremony. “We are probably looking at a virtual platform with something later. We need to see what the social distancing guidelines look like before we have 2,000 people in the gym at the end of May. But we definitely should do something to finish the school year out.”

But Dr. Fiegel pointed out that the high school stadium would not be available for an outdoor ceremony because it will be undergoing renovation at that time.

Board member Geis noted that Triad, Wesclin and Highland would be doing something virtually. “Are we going to try and do a graduation in July if the restriction will allow it?” she said.

According to Board President Matt Stukenberg, “We are going to do everything possible to make those accommodations happen. This has always been one of my favorite days of the year – to hand out diplomas to the seniors who have worked so hard all year. It is my commitment that we are going to give those kids every opportunity to walk across the stage.”

“We have to do something on the 17th,” added Dr. Fiegel. “Some may not want to participate. There are lots of factors to consider. No doubt that this will be one of the most difficult decisions we’ve had to consider. The seniors have made a lot of sacrifices.”

Dr. Fiegel indicated that the Board may have to have a special meeting in the near future to make a final decision.

Added Albrecht, “it’s too early for a final decision. We just don’t know what the next week will bring.”

According to Stukenberg, “The administration needs to consult with the senior class because we very likely can’t accommodate a traditional ceremony on the 17th.”

Added Geis, “But down the road, they could get together and have graduation.

“Obviously these are unprecedented times. We will try to work to come up with something that is best for everyone,” said Stukenberg. “We will do everything within the health guidelines to make it (a graduation ceremony) happen.”

In other business at a rather short meeting the Board:

• Approved a contract for a new, non-impact shingle roof for the Mascoutah Elementary School. The bid went to Geisler Roofing Company for $31,000.

• Approved a contract for new lockers for $111,720 for the Mascoutah Middle School hallways from Locker and Storage Systems , Inc. The project has received a School Maintenance Project Grant for $50,000 to help pay for the project, which means the total cost to the District will be $61,720.

• Approved a bid for stadium and tennis court renovations from L Keeley Group for $1,154,000 with a new lighting alternative for $85,707. Dr. Fiegel said that all of the bids were close and that the lower bidder had good recommendations, including as the contractor for the new soccer stadium in St. Louis. The improvements had been previously earmarked as part of a District capital improvement project for FY21.

• Approved a slight increase in fees for the next school year. Breakfast and lunch will increase by 5 cents and student use charge will increase by $5. Lunch fees are set by the state, so the District is following their guidance. The student use charge helps pay for the 4,000 Chrome Books in use in the District, an increase from 2,200. The Board authorized a MMS band/choir fee of $20 per individual and $40 per family to handle the increase in these programs from 307 students in 2017/18 to 370 students in 2019/20. Instructional fees will remain the same as will athletic and extra curricular fees.

• Approved the renewal of treasurer bond insurance with Brokers’ Risk for $12,679. The coverage runs from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The rate is determined by the amount of money in the bank. The rate for next year will be 8.45%.

• Approved the purchase of 25 starter kits for the MMS STEM computer science class for $16,225. The 25 kits are $649 each and will be paid for with Department of Defense STEM Grant funds.

• Approved a ESSA Title 1 waver to receive Title 1 funding for Scott Elementary School.

• Approved the following certified personnel recommendations: Alexandra Edwards as an instrumental music instructor at MMS/MHS for next year; Clare Norrenberns as a special education teacher at MHS for next year; Summer Tracy as a special education teach at MES for next year; Lauren Stepp as a physical education teacher at MHS for next year; SMSgt James Hart as an AFJROTC instructor at MHS for next year; Frank Campbell as a physical education instructor at MHS for next year; Nicholas Spaeth as a social studies instructor at MMS for next year; Anna Bagwell as a math teacher at MMS next year; Lauren Barr as special education teacher at SES next year; Chyrisse Horstmann as a science teacher at MMS for next year; Samantha Beyer as a third grade teacher at SES for next year; Alexis Voyles as a fourth grade teacher at MES for next year; Kori Nesbit as a third grade teacher at WES for next year; Chelsea Weidauer as a fourth grade teacher at WES for next year; John Sertich as a business teacher at MHS for next year and Michelle Cooley as an assistant principal at MHS for next year.

• Approved the following certified personnel transfers: Jewels Caliper Kindergarten to literacy instructional coach at WES effective July 1; Megan Wilhelm from third grade teacher to literacy instructional coach at SES effective July 1; Jody Grave from dean to assistant principal at SES effective July 1; Trevor Reed as dean to assistant principal at MES effective July 1; and Micki Bradley from 4th grade teacher to computer/RTI teacher at WES effective July 1.

• Approved the retirement of Frank Evans as a science teacher at MHS at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 23 years; Scott Simon as an early childhood special education instructor at SES at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 30 years; and Mike Amann as a science teacher at MMS at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 26 years.

• Approved the following classified personnel actions: Eric Litteken as custodian from MHS to WES, and Willie Hensley as head custodian at MHS, effective April 20.

• Approved the retirement of Mary Richter as a supervisory aide at WES effective at the end of the current school year.

• The Board held a discussion on non-union salaries in a closed session with no action taken.

• The next meeting is scheduled for May 19.