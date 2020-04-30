Mascoutah Graduate Finishes With Three Undefeated Seasons

By Daniel L. Chamness

collegereporteronline.com

Not many college pitchers will be able to say that they were undefeated in three of their four years of college baseball.

But, Mascoutah graduate J. Noah Dressler can say exactly that. The other thing that Dressler, who will complete his college education at Concordia University-Chicago next month, is hoping to be able to state in short order is that it is not the end of his baseball career.

Like many young athletes, Dressler is hoping to play some version of professional baseball after having his final season of college shortened due to the Coronavirus. But, the start of his senior year was pretty good. In 12 innings of work, he allowed three earned runs on eight hits for a 2.25 earned run average. He fanned 12 and walked three batters. Opponents only hit .186 off of Dressler in those 12 innings.

“When our season was canceled, I felt like I was just getting started,” said the senior hurler. “I was off to a great start and based off of that, you could say it would have been the best year of my career, but who knows? Anything can happen, it is just a really unfortunate circumstance to have to go through. Everyday, I wish I could play professionally. I have stated that I wanted to play professional baseball since I was a little boy. To this day, that is still a goal/dream of mine, even though it is a lofty goal for a Division III player. If there was any potential of playing at the next level, I would not hesitate to take it.”

All of Dressler’s stats, his earned run average and the opponents meager batting average were the lowest of his career. He was also on pace to strikeout more batters than ever before. He finished the 2020 season, which was shortened to 10 games for the CU-Chicago, with a 1-0 mark.

“Right now, my future is up in the air,” said Dressler. “I don’t know what opportunities will present themselves. Having played college baseball has turned me into the man that I am today. It has taught me lessons that I will never forget. Dealing with people, handling failure and doing what it takes to be successful in anything you do are just a few things that come to mind.”

He was also undefeated as a freshman and sophomore, posting respective records of 2-0 and 4-0. He would finish with a college career record of 12-2. Three years his earned run average was under 4.0 runs per game, to allow him to finish with a career earned run average of 3.68. In 42 appearances, he worked 110 innings. He allowed 45 earned runs on 96 hits. In his time on the hill, he fanned 82 batters and walked 52. Opponents would only manage to hit .230 off of him.

“There were numerous high points in my baseball career,” said Dressler. “I was part of a team that made history by making it to the NCAA Division III College World Series. During my junior season, we were ranked the top Division III team in the country and set a record for wins in a single season with 42. When the season was canceled this year, myself and the other seniors experienced an outpouring of emotions for all the seniors. That was the best probably. That let me know that I had done my job as a senior. I helped build the foundation of our program, just like seniors that proceeded me did.”

During his four years at CU-Chicago, they posted an overall record of 121-43. In the league, which only included the years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, because no Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference games were played in 2020, they finished with a mark of 54-8.