Mascoutah Library To Go Forward With Summer Reading Program

By Julie Laakko

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah Public Library plans to go forward with its annual Summer Reading Program, but with concerns about social gatherings amidst coronavirus, there will be major alterations to this year’s program.

The details are still being discussed, but tentative plans involve bagging up crafts, activities, and games for participants to use at home. They will have a roped off area near the entrance so patrons can pick up these packets while maintaining safe social distancing. The library also plans to talk to local performers about online shows.

Children’s and Youth Librarian Ivy Cowen has been hosting Virtual Story Times on the library’s Facebook page, and they plan to continue to offer online reading during Summer Reading. Director Marian Albers expressed hopes of having guest readers as well.

Many residents look forward to the Summer Reading program every year, and many of the games and activities have already been planned. Therefore, the library did not want to cancel altogether. This is a safe alternative that lets the fun of Summer Reading continue until large gatherings are safe again.

Registration will still be required, and librarians Ivy and Deana Allen are working on a system where individuals can register online or by phone. More information about registration will be available soon.

The Mascoutah Public Library will remain closed until further notice. Their tentative opening date of May 1st has been postponed due to continued concerns over coronavirus as well as a maintenance issue in the Interlibrary Loan System building.

However, staff are still checking in items and fulfilling hold requests on items from Mascoutah Public Library only. Anyone with questions can call in, and calling just after 10 a.m. will usually guarantee an answer. The library is not accepting book donations at this time.

The library continues to encourage the use of their eBooks, which can be found on their website www.mascoutahlibrary.com/ebooks. Tumble books, their interactive eBooks for children, has recently added new materials.