

Shirley Mae Arlena Dickhaut, nee Kraus, 81, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 18, 1938 in Marissa, IL died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

She was a homemaker, a graduate of Okawville High School, volunteered for the Memorial Auxiliary, and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. Shirley loved to play Euchre at card parties and at the Mascoutah Senior Center. She loved to be known for cooking big meals for her family, especially her famous chicken and dumplings. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil H. and Beatrice I., nee Klein, Kraus, and brother-in-law, Jim Detering.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Dickhaut, whom she married on June 20, 1956 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL; two children, Bruce (Nancy) Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL and Shelia Frerker of Trenton, IL; two grandchildren, Melinda (Michael) Tarvin of New Baden, IL and Garrett Frerker of Trenton, IL; two great grandchildren, Brianna and Gabriel Tarvin; a sister, Virgilia Detering of Centralia, IL; a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Kraus of Marissa, IL; sister-in-law, Ruth (Virgil) Mattern; nieces, nephews, cousins, and God children; also survived by close friend, Toni.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL