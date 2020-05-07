Bi-State Rolls Out New Security Measures For MetroLink

By Dennis Grubaugh

Illinois Business Journal

Bi-State Development was making great strides to improve security on its Metro Transit system in April when it ran headlong into a more formidable opponent in COVID-19.

As the virus hopefully fades from view, the ongoing effort to restore the trust of passengers is expected to pick up speed. Service has been greatly reduced on both MetroLink and Metro Bus, and the agency is still in the process of rolling out changes implemented last month.

A new contract security group, G4S Secure Solutions, came aboard on April 1, the result of a nationwide search and a strategy devised by security consultant WSP-USA during the past year.

An agreement was signed off on by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, as well as the sheriffs of three affected jurisdictions.

“What that’s telling everybody is this is a new era of system security that involves relentless collaboration and partnership,” Bi-State President and Chief Executive Officer Taulby Roach told the Illinois Business Journal.

Kevin Scott, director of security, is overseeing implementation of the plans as part of a three-man team that arrived in September. The others are Stephen Berry, general manager of Public Safety, and Vernon L. Summer, manager of Contract Security. Scott is former police chief of Ballwin, Mo. Summer was previously a lieutenant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, chief of police for the city of Bella Villa and was most recently director of Public Safety at the St. Louis Galleria. Berry was the deputy director of Transit Safety and Workforce Development at the Center for Urban Transportation Research, working statewide in Florida.

Roach has made security a top priority since coming to the job in January 2019. His arrival followed several years in which MetroLink and its patrons were victimized by crimes that included robberies, shootings and homicides.

“Providing security for a transit system … is a lot different than providing security at a bank or somewhere else,” Roach said. “Transit systems are fluid. One of the things that has been missing, that people want to see, is security on the system. They want the visibility, the customer engagement.”

The five-year, $28.54 million contract with G4S calls for the agency to be paid approximately $5.42 million the first year; $5.56 million in the second year; and $5.7 million the third year. Then follows two one-year option years in which the agency could be paid an additional $5.85 and $6 million.

The contract was approved by the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners in December. The deal was set to launch in February, but the date was adjusted to allow a more reasonable timeframe for hiring, background checks and training of guards who will be assigned to the transit system. Then, came the virus.

Scott describes the new, overall security as multilayered.

“The first layer is contract security. They will be deployed on the system, sometimes on the platforms, but otherwise fluid, moving people on and off platforms, so we can keep security visibility on the system itself. That’s a large number of folks in high visibility uniforms. They will really form the foundation of the security structure,” he said.

“Then, you will have the transit security specialists, who are Metro employees in high visibility uniforms. The layperson, the customer, probably won’t be able to tell the difference between the two groups. It will look like a larger body of manpower.”

“There is a big difference between security and policing,” Scott said. The goal is to make sure the multiple players work better together than in the past when things were often too compartmentalized.

“This system runs through three major jurisdictions, but it’s one system and one team effort and that’s what we’re trying to build out,” Scott said. “It’s back to the fundamental basics of sound security.”

Scott said both contract security and Metro’s transit security specialists “will take ownership, learn the customer base and learn the facilities.” The zone deployment idea is a standard of community policing.

“In addition to the permanent assigned, we are on-boarding an additional 87 part-time law enforcement officers,” he said. “Fifty will be from St. Clair County, 22 from the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office and (up to) 15 from the St. Louis Metro PD.”

St. Clair County has a full-time detail at the Fifth and Missouri station in East St. Louis.

“The St. Clair County Transit District also has administered an off-duty program over there that we have accepted. That entire pool of officers,” Scott said. “We’ll work with the task force commander on the St. Clair side, Lt. Tom Peters, to coordinate those off-duty folks over there, and the task force members over here.”

Depending on deployment needs, those in the “bullpen” can be used to supplement in necessary locations.

“A perfect example — we’ve onboarded these 22 sheriff’s deputies from the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office, and they are filling a static six posts at Civic Center and at Forest Park/DeBaliviere, Delmar, and an attachment at the Riverview Transit Center in North St Louis. They are there at peak times during the day when we need more law enforcement visibility.”

Scott said COVID-19 has delayed the additional secondary officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Also delayed is the inability to Metropolitan license the St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies who will ride across the Mississippi River to assist with police patrols in Missouri on MetroLink.

Some of the assignments will include fixed, roving teams on trains. Some deployment information is too security sensitive to detail, Scott said.