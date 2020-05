Mascoutah Police Report: April 24 through April 30

Friday, April 24

Disorderly Conduct-False 911 Call – 900 block W. Church/Donovan – Luanne Billman, 55, Mascoutah

Animal Complaint – Jefferson & Main/Heinen

Violation Order Protection – 1100 block Lear/Heinen

911 Hangup Calls – Main/Donovan

Theft-Control – 300 block Mine/Donovan

High Weeds/Grass – Patterson/Veres

Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – Patterson/Veres

Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 300 block Church/Donovan

Trespass Warning – 300 block Mine/Heinen

Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 1000 block Green/Veres

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 9700 block Winchester/Watkins

Theft Under $500 – 300 block E. Main/Donovan – David Jacobsen, 40, Mascoutah

Saturday, April 25

Open Door/Window – 1100 block Eisenhower/Watkins

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 100 block Patterson/Heinen

Fire Calls – 9600 block Mallard/Veres

Ambulance Calls – 200 block 10th/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 4500 block Rt. 161/Veres

911 Hangup Call – 500 block Jefferson/Watkins

Animal Complaint – Fuesser & Gulfstream/Weinel

Pedestrian Check – Jefferson & Green/Weinel

Sunday, April 26

Assist Other Agency – Police Dept./Donovan

Yard Waste Dropoff Violation – 500 block 10th/Watkins

Felon In Possession Of Weapon – Rt. 4 & Airworld Centre/Veres

911 Open Line – 400 block Falling Leaf/Lasica

Monday, April 27

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Sunnquist

Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 9700 block Hayden/Rettig

Information – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – Green/Sunnquist

Domestic Disturbance – 500 block South/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Sunnquist

Funeral Escort – Main/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 6700 block Brickyard/Sirtak

Trespass Warning – 600 block South/Sirtak

Tuesday, April 28

911 Open Line – 100 block Railway/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 500 block 10th/Rettig

Well Being Check – Market St/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 9600 block Weatherby/Rettig

911 Hangup Calls – Fuesser & 6th/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 9600 block Pheasant/Glander

Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 4500 block Mascoutah Ave/Weck

Fire Call – 1100 block Windshire/Weck

Public Service Call – Church/Sirtak

Wednesday, April 29

911 Hangup Call – 600 block Fallen Timber/Glander

Theft Of Lost/Mislaid Property – 100 block 10th/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 1300 block McKinley/Donovan

Parking Violation – 9800 block Perrin/Heinen

Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & 6th/Donovan

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Airworld Centre/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 100 block Market/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block 10th/Watkins

Thursday, April 30

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Weinel

Suicidal Subject – 500 block Falling Leaf/Heinen

Noise Complaint – 800 Main/Weinel

Animal Complaint – Main & John/Donovan

Funeral Escort – Main/Donovan

Ambulance Calls – Legion/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 400 block Douglas/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres

Child Custody Dispute – 200 block Jefferson/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – County/Veres

Accumulation of Trash – W. Patterson/Donovan – Ron Averett, 51, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Cellphone/Disobey Traffic Signal/No Valid Registration/New Owner Must Secure Registration/Failure to Reduce speed/Operate Uninsured Vehicle/License Not On Person – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres – Jessicae Burnett, 30, Mascoutah