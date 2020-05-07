MHS To Hold Alternative Graduation Ceremony

By Pamela Rensing

This has been an unusual school year to say the least. The Mascoutah School District administrators and staff had to rally and brainstorm ways to educate area students while keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. From online classes & assignments to a cancelled prom and sports season, this has been a far cry from “traditional.” And from the beginning, parents wondered how and when the Mascoutah High School Class of 2020 would be allowed to celebrate their accomplishments.

The answer was challenging; the plan was complicated.

Principal Brandon Woodrome stated in a letter to seniors and their parents, “Though this year is not ending as we originally planned, we are excited about the alternate plans we have been working on.

“We are listening to our senior class and families as we finalize details of these virtual ceremonies. It has been a challenge and, though it will not be able to replace the original ceremonies, we do believe it is a great alternative.”

Woodrome added that safety guidelines established by government authorities was adhered to.

“Thank you for your understanding, support and most importantly your input. – We miss you, Class of 2020!

“Congratulations on this life milestone. Continue to follow your dreams; great things are in store for you,” Woodrome said in his letter to seniors.

Virtual Scholarship/Honors Night

The virtual Scholarship/Honors Night will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. The scholarship announcements will be held, and a link to the stream will be made available via social media and emailed to seniors and their parents. Scholarship paperwork, plaques, and certificates will be available for pick-up at a later date.

Graduation Video

The following is being planned for the graduating senior video:

-to “ walk across the stage ” to receive diplomas.

-Video students picking up their diplomas and turning their tassels. A major part of the virtual commencement ceremony

• Video plan:

In an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines for the safety of our staff, graduates, and families, the school district has scheduled times for students to participate. Assigned times are set for May 13, May 14, and May 15. If you have questions, please contact your high school administrator.

For logistical reasons, the district asks all graduates to keep their scheduled time unless unavoidable conflicts require a change. If you find yourself in that situation, please email Mr. Junker at [email protected] .

Graduates and their immediate family members will use the main entrance and check-in at the table. Graduates should be dressed in their cap and gown upon arrival .

Immediate family is defined as those residing in the student’s household and parents living in a different household. Extended family such as grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. are, unfortunately, not permitted for safety reasons.

Waiting areas and stations will be marked to allow for social distancing while families are waiting.

State of Illinois guidelines require face-coverings when in public places and indoor spaces where six feet of social distancing is unable to be maintained.

All graduates and their immediate family in attendance are required to bring their own face-covering to the diploma distribution. Graduates may remove their face-coverings prior to walking across the stage.

Please DO NOT attend if someone is or has been recently sick. Individuals who appear ill will be denied entry.

No family is required to participate if they are not comfortable attending. A picture of the graduate will be used for the virtual ceremony instead.

After check-in, graduates and their immediate family will enter the auditorium

Graduate will take ramp to stage as family follows path in auditorium house

Graduate will walk to center of stage and receive diploma cover – no handshakes or hugs

Graduate will move to backdrop for picture opportunity and is encouraged to turn tassel on cap

Graduates and immediate family will exit the auditorium using side exit.

A “Cap Toss” backdrop will be set up outside for picture opportunity

Once complete, graduates and immediate family members are asked to leave MHS grounds.

In an effort to maintain everyone’s safety, please avoid assembling in groups before or after your scheduled session.

Virtual Commencement Ceremony Availability

In order to accomodate the editing of the videos, the Virtual Commencement Ceremony will be made live on Friday, May 22 at 6 pm. A link to the stream will be made available via social media and emailed to seniors and their parents.

Though nothing compared to a traditional graduation ceremony, the Mascoutah School District stated they are committed to providing as much of an “experience” for the graduates as possible. The virtual ceremony will include:

-Pomp and Circumstance

-Presentation of the Colors and the playing of The National Anthem

-Traditional Student Speeches

-Cum Laude recognitions

-Remarks from district and building administrators

-Presentation of the Class of 2020

-Awarding of Diplomas

After Virtual Ceremony – May 22

After the Virtual Ceremony on May 22, Alumni Field lights will be turned on at 8:20pm (20:20 military time) for 20 minutes in honor of the graduates.

The MHS administration is currently working with the Mascoutah Police Department to arrange for a parade through town led by MPD and/or MFD.

If they are able to receive permission, details of the parade route will be shared with the community when finalized.

Graduates are asked to wear their cap and gown, and decorate their cars

In-Person Commencement Option

If the State of Illinois allows for large gatherings:

“As we review student survey results, a date in mid to late July will be selected. Number of guests may have to be limited depending on state guidelines. Location and time of event would be determined by June 15 based on State and Local social distancing guidelines. Information will be communicated at that time.”