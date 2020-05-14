Mascoutah Homecoming Scheduled for July 31, Aug.1 & 2…Maybe

By Pamela Rensing

The 94th Annual Mascoutah Homecoming Und Augustfest is scheduled July 31, August 1 and 2 at Scheve Park. However, there is a slight glitch in those plans…COVID-19.

“Because of the pandemic, we are considering our options and may scale back on events normally offered during the Homecoming,” stated MIA President Steve Heizer. “Our main concern is the health and safety of those who wish to attend.”

The largest family event in Southern Illinois has not been cancelled, but the Mascoutah Improvement Association is keeping a watchful eye on health and governmental developments which will lead to changing or even cancelling the weekend.

According to the MIA, one favorite event that has been cancelled is the Mascoutah Homecoming Queen/King coronation. This year, the MIA had planned to add a Little Miss Mascoutah Princess to the ceremony. The event will be postponed until 2021.

Since the winner is chosen by the number of raffle tickets sold by each contestant, with proceeds being used to support Mascoutah’s parks, the MIA is currently discussing different methods of selling the tickets.

Events that are still scheduled, but may experience changes, are: bands, truck pulls, and parades. The possibility of having a carnival is still being discussed.

Heizer said the MIA will keep the public updated on decisions and/or changes being made in the weeks to come.