Rep. Meier: Governor’s Emergency Rules Could Place Business Owners in Jail for Not Following Executive Order

Highland, IL…Illinois Governor JB Pritzker filed emergency rules on Friday to put business owners in jail if they don’t follow his ‘Stay at Home’ order. State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) says that “Governor Pritzker has gone too far, enough is enough!”

Representative Meier added, “I find it disgusting this Governor will try to lock up mom and pop business owners just trying to feed their families and pay their bills while his family travels around the country and he continues to let rapists and murderers out of jail! Who would have thought he was planning on using those cells for people paying taxes.”

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR), a bipartisan legislative oversight committee could block the emergency rules at its upcoming meeting on May 20. If the rules aren’t blocked, the emergency rules stay in effect for 150 days.