City Continues COVID-19 Healthy & Safety Measures

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mascoutah held their regular city council meeting on Monday, May 18, via the Internet.

Mayor Jerry Daugherty reported that last week, St. Clair County and mayors within the county drafted a letter to Governor JB Pritzker asking to “ease our restrictions. It didn’t happen,” stated Daugherty. “It doesn’t mean that we are going to stop.

“I don’t know whether Madison County hurt our position or not. All their cities decided not to do what the county said.”

Madison County voted to open their county despite the Governor’s executive order.

According to City Manager Brad Myers, plans are being finalized for when City Hall will be able to re-open to the public. It would include social distancing rules, masks, and strict sanitization procedures.

However, Phase III of the Illinois re-opening plan only allows for groups of 10 or less to gather.The City Council may continue to convene via Internet until July if Governor Pritzker does not modify his rules.

Daugherty told councilmen he also has concerns about the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta. “Organizers of the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will be making a decision in mid-June. People come from all over the world arrive for this competition. If the Sparta complex can not open, they will go somewhere else. If they move it from Illinois, they may not come back. I’m contacting different politicians this week about our concerns.”

Items on the agenda included:

• Report from Chief Joe Zinck, Mascoutah Fire Department: The Mascoutah Fire Department answered 18 requests in April.

The MFD is trying to stay up-to-date with all the information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. They have set in place a few policies following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois

Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines for the safety of their personnel and the public. They have been working with St. Clair County and Jeremy Gottschammer of the Mascoutah EMS Department to ensure the department has enough personal protective equipment to keep members safe.

Purchase of a Fire Department utility pickup truck may be delayed due to the current situation.

Members of the committee to write specifications for a truck that will replace the current 3511 will be going to FDIC in Indianapolis in September to look at what is available.

The candidacy program and regular training programs are on hold for now.

The department has been conducting necessary meetings via the Internet. Equipment and apparatus checks, and maintenance are being completed by each crew to keep the number of members to a minimum.

Andrew Benner and Cameron Haas have started firefighter class online at SWIC. Several members have attended online classes offered by the Illinois Fire Service Institute in place of the regular training nights.

• Report from Public Safety Director Scott Waldrup: The Mascoutah Police Department had 236 police activities in April.

Officers responded to five accidents.

They issued 29 traffic citations, 15 warnings, and one DUI.

There were five adult arrests, and 13 ordinance violations.

The Mascoutah EMS Department responded to 98 calls in April.

Waldrup thanked St. Clair County and Gottschammer of the Mascoutah EMS with providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for all members. “We are stocked up for about four months,” he reported. “We received thermometers for every department to self-monitor, and the CURIS Decontamination unit is being utilized.”

• Report from Jesse Carlton, Public Works Director: Along with the daily work schedule, Carlton stated that crews responded to a power outage on April 22 after an Ameren tree trimmer dropped a tree onto the 138KV line that feeds the City. Power was fully restored after 30 minutes.

On April 28, crews also responded to scattered outages throughout the town caused by a severe storm with high winds. The storm resulted in several downed trees, poles and powers lines. All customers were back in service after approximately four hours.

Carlton reported that thermometers are being used to check employees when they arrive for work and as they leave. They are doing everything possible to keep employees safe.

• Councilmen discussed the first reading of changes to the S. Railway and Phillips intersection. According to City Manager Myers, residents who live on Railway Avenue reached out to the City inquiring about the possibility of putting a four-way stop at S. Railway Avenue and Phillips St.

Mayor Daugherty said he didn’t feel another stop sign was justified. “There is not a lot of traffic there. There are other places that we’ve turned down that are more active.”

Councilman Mike Baker told councilmen that he has rental property in that area and has been to the area many times. “The majority of traffic is normal residential with the highest traffic being from the City and school district. I don’t think it is warranted.”

The final vote will be taken at the June 1 council meeting.

• Council members approved a bid award from Lake Contracting Inc. of Addieville to furnish all labor, materials, and equipment for the construction of Main Street Improvements at Il. Route 4. This $1,099,022 project will be paid for with TIF2B funds and a $450,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

According to Myers, this project will include reconstructing Main Street from Lebanon Street to Independence Street and approximately 50 feet of Il. Route 4 north and south of the intersection. This project will also include modifications to the intersections at Lebanon Street and at Independence Street. The total length of improvements on Main Street will be approximately 812 feet. Construction will include new concrete pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk; drainage inlets and storm sewer; and conduit and foundations for decorative lighting.

• The Council approved a resolution to allow a dedicated 30-feet right-of-way located north of Prairie View Estates subdivision from Ambrosia Land Investments LLC.

Within the easement agreement between the City and Ambrosia Land Investments, the City will be responsible for the costs of street construction on the right-of-way when development occurs on the land directly north and west of Prairie View Estates.

The next Mascoutah City Council meeting will be held Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. via the ZOOM application on the Internet.