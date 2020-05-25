Dorothy E. Donner, nee Gast, 92, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 2, 1928 in Waukegan, IL died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Anna D., nee Westphal, Gast, her husband, Henry T. Donner whom she married in Chicago, IL on March 2, 1946 and who died Jan. 29, 1998, a son, Ted Donner, Sr., a brother and a sister.

Dorothy is survived by a son, Harvey F. (Cheryl) Donner, Sr. of Mascoutah, IL; daughter-in-law, Shelia Donner of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Harvey F. Donner, Jr., Dawn (Greg) Fries, Tod Donner, Debi Donner, Ted (Tiffany) Donner, Jr. Chris Donner, Steven Donner, Scott Donner; also survived by great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating..

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL