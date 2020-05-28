School Board Still Considering a Traditional Commencement Ceremony

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – At its monthly meeting held Tuesday, May 19, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board continued to discuss the possibility of holding a regular graduation ceremony at a date to be determined later this summer. But after a short discussion, the measure was tabled until its’ June meeting in order to give the Board more visibility on what would be happening by that time with crowd size limits imposed by Illinois regarding the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel said that a survey was taken of graduating seniors to get their views on possible dates and just one fourth of them responded, with most favoring a date in July.

Board President Matt Stukenberg noted the difficulty of trying to set a possible date for July then having to wait to see what the state does regarding crowd sizes. “We might want to wait until the June meeting to have more clarity.”

Added board member John Harris, “I think we have to acknowledge that we have to move on to next year,” noting the small sample size of seniors that responded to the survey.

“It would be hard, especially if only 25 percent of the kids show up. It would be putting some kids at a disadvantage that can’t show up. My fear is that we can’t make everyone happy,” added Stukenberg.

“I’ve talked to some other districts and they haven’t ruled anything out,” said Dr. Fiegel.

Noted Harris, “What would it look like in a sparsely filled gymnasium?”

“I really think we have to move forward,” added board member Rhonda Ross. “Our kids are going to go in so many different directions. We’ve done what we could. If they need closure that would be up to them.”

“I don’t want to give up on them. This has been an exceptional class,” said boarf member Kristin Geis.

“I’m still committed to do what we can but I don’t want to set a date that has no chance of happening,” added Stukenberg. “I can see making a decision in June (at the next Board meeting) if things get better, but if we are still at Phase 2 our schools aren’t going to open normally in August.”

Dr. Fiegel recommended that the Board wait and make a decision at the June Board meeting, and the Board voted to table the measure to set a date for a physical graduation ceremony until then.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved the schedule for Board meetings for the upcoming year. The Board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesdays of the month with the exception March, which will take place on the 4th Tuesday, March 23.

• Agreed to reopen the FY20 budget in order for it to be amended. The budget needed to be amended $7.7 million to account for the January 2020 bond refinancing. Although the administration is planning for a bond refinancing, the final amount is not yet determined until the closing of the bond sale, which is why the cost was not included in the original budget. In January of this year the Board refinanced $10 million of its 2010 Build America General Obligation bonds that were used to fund construction on Mascoutah High School. A hearing was approved for June 16, before the next Board meeting.

• Approved the purchase of Lucy Calkins Units of Study for Writing for just over $32,200. The program will be used by the students in grades K-8. Teachers will begin using the units next school year.

• Approved the service agreement for Missouri reading Initiative for $21,600 for professional services to teachers and school leaders.

• Agreed to replace 40 of the District’s interactive boards with a purchase from Trinity 3 for $139,200. The boards are 8 to 10 years old and were included the FY21 capital projects budget for replacement. The capital projects plan had budgeted $195,000 for the replacement.

• Approved the purchase of 1,200 Chromebooks from Trinity 3 for $454,760. The new computers will replace the District’s oldest Chromebooks that were handed down to the elementary schools from the secondary schools. With the recent shutdown of inclass learning because of the coronavirus, Dr. Fiegel pointed out how valuable ebooks have become for students.

• Approved the purchase of Practical Assessment Exploration Systems (PAES) Lab with optional audio job cards and on-site training from Talent Assessment, Inc. for $29,585. PAES is a work development curruiculum for high school students with disabilities. Funding the lab will be helped with a STEP Grant for the state, with remaining funds covered by an IDEA grant in FY21.

• Approved the purchase of a used Chevrolet Malibu with 20,000 miles from Bergkoetter’s Chevrolet-Buick for $21,450 to replace the Driver’s Education car. The District plans to keep the existing car as there is not expected to be much of a trade in for it and will maintain it as a second car for the program, to handle an increase in enrollment.

• Approved the following certified personnel changes:

Kelly Brown as a special education teacher at MHS; Brandon Bauer as a special education teacher at SES; Elizabeth Marsh as a social studies teacher at MMS; Angela Alvarado as an ESL teacher for the District; Patricia Heiman as an ELA teacher at MHS; Amy Logan as a special education teacher at MES; and Elizabeth Gober as a third grade teacher at MES.

• Approved the retirement of Jeff Junker, assistant principal at MHS, after 31 years, at the end of the 21-22 school year; approved the retirement of Cindy Presnell, assistant superintendent, after 10 years, at the end of the 21-22 school year; Randy Blakely, assistant principal at WES, after 18 years, at the end of the 22-23 school year; Angelic Berry as SLP at SES, after ten years and the end of the current school year; and Renee Friederich as third grade teacher at MES, after 30 years, at the end of the current school year.

• Approved the resignations of Jarrod Frey, a social studies teacher at MMS, and Katie Hofmann an ELA teacher at MHS, at the end of the current school year.

• Approved Cody Reynolds for summer school as a health instructor at MHS.

• Approved the following ESY recommendations: Cheryl Kirby, Hilary Bell, Shannon Knolhoff, and Kristi Luetkemyer as teachers and Michelle Garris as a speech pathologist from June 15 to July 17.

•Approved Brandy Meyer as student council sponsor at MMS.

• Approved the following classified personnel recommendations:

-Nick Mueller as custodian/groundskeeper; Taylor Blunt as a supervisory aide at MMS.

-Transferred Dawn Peters from a position as cook at MHS to custodian at MHS, Josh Kistner as groundskeeper/sub custodian to custodian at MHS.

-Accepted the resignations of Jessica Leeper as a library instructional aide at SES; Erin Herr as a supervisory aide at MES; Robin McCoy as an individual care aide at MES; and Comica Middleton as a cook at MMS; all at the end of the current school year.

-Approved Abigail Benner as fall JV cheerleader coach.