Soft Opening for Mascoutah City Offices to Begin June 1

MASCOUTAH – The City of Mascoutah is working to safely expand services and reopen facilities impacted by changes related to COVID-19. Beginning June 1, Utility Billing and Police Department customer service windows will reopen. Visitors to other departments in Mascoutah City Hall must be seen by appointment only.

City Hall Visitor Hours, effective June 1, 2020:

Elderly and vulnerable population – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday

General public – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

All individuals who need to conduct business with the City are encouraged to perform those transactions online, via email, phone and any other non-contact operations or utilize the City drop box for payments or other business related activities. If this cannot be done, individuals are encouraged to schedule appointments with the appropriate City personnel to conduct business.

All visitors to City Hall must wear a face mask due to our one-way access into and out of the building, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from being able to wear one. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed within the lobby areas to maintain adequate social distancing. Please follow the signage posted on the doors before entering City Hall.

Online, Phone Services Still Available

Citizens are still encouraged to continue using contact-free options to pay bills or complete other services. Contact-free options are available 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Service Options

– Utility Billing

• Pay online or initiate/cancel service (mascoutah.org)

• Pay by mail (City of Mascoutah, 3 W Main St., Mascoutah IL 62258)

• Pay by phone (877-885-7968)

• Drive-thru payment (No cash payments. Drop box located on west side of City Hall)

-Permiting

• Online (for some residential services): mascoutah.org

• By mail (City of Mascoutah, 3 W Main St., Mascoutah IL 62258)

The health and safety of our community and employees is our top priority and we want to thank you for your cooperation. All dates and information are subject to change due to the information received. We will post all updates on our website and Facebook page as they occur. Please contact us at 566-2964 with any questions. Thank you for your continued support while we navigate these unprecedented times.