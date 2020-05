Mascoutah Police Report: May 15 through May 21

Friday, May 15

Suspicious Vehicle – Rt. 161 & Christ Rd/Veres

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 600 block W. Church/Sunnquist

Alarms – 9200 block Beller/Rettig

Parking Violation – 100 block W. Poplar/Rettig

Lock Out -Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin – Sunnquist

Fire Calls – 600 block Moorland/Sirtak

False Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weck

Suspicious Person – 4th & Impala/Glander

Saturday, May 16

Ambulance Call – 500 block Poplar & August/Weck

Juvenile Complaint – Scheve Park/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 1500 block N. County/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Call – 300 block N. County/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block N. 5th/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 600 block S. Jefferson/Weck

Suspended License – 600 Block S. Jefferson/Weck, Jeremiah Martin, 22, Kinmundy

Sunday, May 17

Animal Call – 9600 block Hayden/Glander

Animal Complaint – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 100 block W. Church/Sirtak

911 Hangup Call – 700 block Moorland/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 500 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream/Glander

Monday, May 18

Well Being Check – 1400 block Autumn Lakes/Lasica

Public Service Call – 7100 block Klingelhoefer Rd/Weinel

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – E. South/Veres

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 100 block W. Poplar/Watkins

Tuesday, May 19

Assist Other Agency – Police Dept./Donovan

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas

911 Hangup Call – 900 block Dere Bere/Weinel

Suspicious Person – 700 block N, Jefferson/Weinel

Subject Removal – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash – 1100 block Hackberry/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – 1300 block W. Main/Watkins

Wednesday, May 20

Ambulance Call – 200 block George/Mine/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura/Sirtak

Information – 9700 block Winchester/Sunnquist

Criminal Damage To Property – 1000 block Remington/Sunnquist

Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct – 200 block Laura/Sirtak

Information – 300 block N. 6th/Bumpers

Reckless Driving – N. Jefferson/Glander

Thursday, May 21

Alarms – 600 block Moorland/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Public Service Call – 500 block N 5th/Sirtak

Disorderly Conduct – 700 Block E. South/Sunnquist – Thomas Hanley, 65, Mascoutah

Lost-Missing Person: Male Recovered Fuesser & Fox Run/Rettig

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 200 block W. Patterson/Sirtak

Found Property – 1900 block Nathan/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block E. Church/Bumpers

Standby/Keep The Peace – 700 block Mortar/Sirtak

Ordinance – Unlawful Parking Of Recreation/Travel Trailers – 1100 block Larkspur/Sirtak

911 Hangup Call – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weck

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block N 5th/Glander

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Ruger/Bumpers

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 9600 block Hayden/Glander