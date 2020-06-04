Better Newspapers Inc. Announces Three In-House Promotions

By Pamela Rensing

Greg Hoskins, publisher of Better Newspapers Inc., is proud to announce the promotions of Scott Hoskins to MetroEast Regional Manager, Katrina Crabtree to Corporate Business Manager, and Emilee Hutman (of Scott Air Force Base) to Corporate Account Executive.

The Better Newspapers headquarters is located in Mascoutah, IL and is comprised of 24 weekly publications throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Hoskins’ son Scott is responsible for the MetroEast operations, and his other son, Mark, is in charge of the Altamont press plant and newspapers (Altamont News & St. Elmo Banner).

“Scott, Katrina, and Emilee are great assets to our company,” stated Hoskins. “Each one has established experience in all levels of the newspaper industry, and are proven community leaders.”

Scott will oversee the following MetroEast newspapers:

Mascoutah Herald

Scott Flier

Clinton County News

Fairview Heights Tribune

Highland Shoppers Review

Nashville News

Times-Tribune (Troy, IL)

Additional publications in the Better Newspapers Inc. group includes:

Altamont News

St. Elmo Banner

Arthur Graphic-Clarion

Southern Piatt Record-Herald

Bond & Fayette County Shopper

Mt. Zion Region News

The Tuscola Journal

Tri-County Journal

Southern Champaign County Today

Reynolds County Courier (Ellington, MO)

Wayne County Journal-Banner (Piedmont, MO)

Ste. Genevieve Herald (St. Genevieve, MO)

Ste. Genevieve Mailbag (St. Genevieve, MO)

Mountain Echo (Ironton, MO)

Mountain Echo Shoppers Mailbag (Ironton, MO)

Ozark Horse Trader (West Plains, MO)

Illinois Business Journal

For more information about Better Newspapers Inc., email [email protected] or call 618-566-8282.