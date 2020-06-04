Better Newspapers Inc. Announces Three In-House Promotions
By Pamela Rensing
[email protected]
Greg Hoskins, publisher of Better Newspapers Inc., is proud to announce the promotions of Scott Hoskins to MetroEast Regional Manager, Katrina Crabtree to Corporate Business Manager, and Emilee Hutman (of Scott Air Force Base) to Corporate Account Executive.
The Better Newspapers headquarters is located in Mascoutah, IL and is comprised of 24 weekly publications throughout Illinois and Missouri.
Hoskins’ son Scott is responsible for the MetroEast operations, and his other son, Mark, is in charge of the Altamont press plant and newspapers (Altamont News & St. Elmo Banner).
“Scott, Katrina, and Emilee are great assets to our company,” stated Hoskins. “Each one has established experience in all levels of the newspaper industry, and are proven community leaders.”
Scott will oversee the following MetroEast newspapers:
Mascoutah Herald
Scott Flier
Clinton County News
Fairview Heights Tribune
Highland Shoppers Review
Nashville News
Times-Tribune (Troy, IL)
Additional publications in the Better Newspapers Inc. group includes:
Altamont News
St. Elmo Banner
Arthur Graphic-Clarion
Southern Piatt Record-Herald
Bond & Fayette County Shopper
Mt. Zion Region News
The Tuscola Journal
Tri-County Journal
Southern Champaign County Today
Reynolds County Courier (Ellington, MO)
Wayne County Journal-Banner (Piedmont, MO)
Ste. Genevieve Herald (St. Genevieve, MO)
Ste. Genevieve Mailbag (St. Genevieve, MO)
Mountain Echo (Ironton, MO)
Mountain Echo Shoppers Mailbag (Ironton, MO)
Ozark Horse Trader (West Plains, MO)
Illinois Business Journal
For more information about Better Newspapers Inc., email [email protected] or call 618-566-8282.