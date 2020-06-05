Mascoutah Councilmen Discuss Increasing Permit Fees for Food Trucks

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah City Council meeting was held Monday, June 1, via the Internet due to COVID-19 continued restrictions.

Mascoutah City Manager Brad Myers reported that City Hall had a “soft-opening” on June 1 and there were no problems.

Councilman Mike Baker asked the council to consider an ordinance increasing permit fees for mobile food trucks that do business in town.

“Although they (food trucks) are a novelty and people like a change, in my opinion they rob from local businesses especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Baker.

Food trucks are charged a yearly $25 license fee. “We don’t limit how many times they are here or how long during the day. It is a bargain,” added Baker. “They don’t pay sales tax or hire anyone from town. There is nowhere to go to the bathroom or wash your hands. I think Collinsville charges $200 and one place charges $100 per day.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty agreed. “I think it is wise to have a different price for them like we do for out-of-town residents at the pool. The library also has a different charge for out-of-town residents. So I think we ought to do that but how much? I think we have to be fair about it. We are looking out for our businesses, however there are a lot of citizens that like the food trucks.”

Baker said he didn’t want to discourage food trucks but felt a $25 fee was to low.

Councilman Pat McMahan said his sons own a pizza restaurant in a MetroEast community. “My sons are none too pleased with food trucks. From their point of view, it is hurting the brick and mortar businesses.”

According to City Clerk Melissa Schanz, a food truck can park on property that is not city owned nor in a residential community as long as they have the owner’s permission. A few weeks ago, one food truck was legally located in the parking lot of Fred’s Hardware on Main Street.

McMahan requested the research of two fees. One for parking & working throughout the year, and the other for only short term events. “I am hoping to resurrect the Hero Run next year and we would like food vendors.” However he stated that if fees were too high, it would not be worth it for them to attend any event in Mascoutah.

Daugherty asked the City Manager to research the ordinance and present it to the council at the next meeting.

• Councilmen discussed the second reading of a 4-way stop sign request. Residents who live on Railway Avenue reached out to the city inquiring about the possibility of putting a four-way stop at S. Railway Ave. and Phillips St. Several residents appeared online Monday evening to voice their support for the stop sign.

Daugherty asked Police Chief Scott Waldrup for his opinion about the request. Waldrup stated he did not know of any accidents/incidents at the location “nor have we received reports of speeding vehicles.”

Daugherty explained that he was all about safety, but “if we honored every request for a stop sign, we would have one on every corner.”

Baker said he owns rental property at that location and has observed the traffic flow. “The main perpetrators are the school district and city workers. There is no reason to go straight up Railway. I would be in favor of the stop sign. During the school year, especially when the kids are in Zion Preschool, there are cars parked on both sides. The stop sign would slow the traffic down.”

Councilman Jack Weyant said the City has talked to the school district before but the problem has not been alleviated. He would be in favor of the stop sign to deter speeding.

McMahan said he was not in favor of installing a stop sign at the location, but would consider one further down the street.

Myers said he would talk to the City workers about their speed in town. “If the biggest problem is the busses and the city, then we can fix that.”

Baker disagreed. “I think we have a legitimate concern by the residents. Are there other places that have children…yes. And yes, the majority of people do stop. But it is a long stretch of road where people pick up speed. I agree with Pat. George Street would probably be a better location. I think it would break up the speeding going through there.”

A motion was made by Weyant, seconded by Baker to amend the ordinance to read George St. instead of Phillips St. Councilmen voted yes with Daugherty voting no.

A motion by Baker was then made to install the stop sign at George St., and was seconded by Weyant. Councilmen voted yes with Daugherty voting no.

• The June 15 meeting may be the last one via the Internet. Daugherty said that by their next meeting July 6, they should be able to return to the second floor council chambers for their regular meetings.

• Everyone wished Mayor Jerry Daugherty a Happy Birthday.