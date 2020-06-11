Mascoutah Senior Center to Offer Uber Service for Elderly

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – A Uber ride service is now available for the Mascoutah Senior Center elderly. The service will be available to transport seniors to and from medical appointments located in the immediate MetroEast area. This transportation program is sponsored by AgeSmart Community Resources, a not-for-profit organization that serves persons over 60 and their caregivers in seven Illinois counties.

“Our senior center will act as a dispatcher coordinating Uber rides for our older adults,” said Katie Stein, director of the Mascoutah Senior Center. “We ask that you call us at 618-566-8758 at least 72 hours before your medical appointment. We will then coordinate the time with our Uber driver. At the designated time, the Uber driver will pick you up at your home and drive you to your appointment. Once you are finished, the driver will then be notified to pick you up and take you back home.” Stein added that the driver is a reputable individual and comes highly recommended.

The AgeSmart organization chose Mascoutah for this pilot program because the community does not have many transportation options for the elderly. The program is available Monday thru Friday, and will continue through to September.

Please call the Mascoutah Senior Center at 618-566-8758 to find out more information regarding this exciting new program.