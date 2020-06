Mascoutah Police Blotter: May 29 through June 4

Friday, May 29

Crisis Intervention – 1400 block N. 6th/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Rettig

Alarm – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – 9900 block Grodeon Rd/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Bumpers

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Sirtak

Subject Removal – 700 block E. George/Glander

Parking Violation – 300 block Douglas Ave/Glander

Saturday, May 30

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Well Being Check – 1500 block N. County Rd/Weck

Ambulance Call – 700 block E. George/Weck

Well Being Check – 1500 block N. County Rd/Sunnquist

Lost Property – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Rettig

Standby/Keep The Peace – 300 block N. Lebanon/Rettig

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 100 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle – 200 Block N. 6th/Weck – Matthew Meyer, 21, Albers

Uninsured Vehicle – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Wendy Jensen, 51, Mascoutah

Sunday, May 31

Traffic Accident – Over $500 (Private Property) – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph Dr/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 700 block N 1st/Sunnquist

911 Open Line – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Information — Police Dept./Sunnquist

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block W. State/Sirtak

Information – S. County Rd/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 100 block W. South/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – Rt 161/Glander

ATV/Off Road Vehicle Violation – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – 400 block Falling Leaf/Glander

Monday, June 1

Harassment By Telephone-Obscene Comment/Proposal – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Lock Out -Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Illegal Burning – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 200 block E. Poplar St/Veres

Noise Complaint – 9th & W. State/Watkins

Tuesday, June 2

Harassment By Electronic Communication-Threaten Injury – 300 block Douglas Ave/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres

Mentally Ill Subject – 600 block E. South/Veres

911 Hangup Call – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Lasica

Fire Call – 600 block Moorland Cir/Watkins

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica

Revoked License/Uninsured Vehicle/Speeding – Jefferson & Progress Parkway/Lasica – Justin Elmore, 33, Mascoutah

Wednesday, June 3

Domestic Disturbance – 1100 block Lear Ln/Watkins

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 1100 block W. Main St/Rettig

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 200 block E. Main St/Sunnquist

Parking Violation – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Ordinance – Unlawful Parking Of Recreation/Travel Trailers – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Sirtak

Information – 300 block Wilmaglen Dr/Sunnquist

Suspicious Person – 200 block W. Main St/Glander

Juvenile Complaint – 200 block Park Dr/Sirtak

Information – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 2100 block Nathan Ave/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 180 block St. Christopher/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 1500 block County Rd/Weck

Thursday, June 4

Suspicious Person – Perrottet Dr/Glander

Information – 500 block N. 5th/Sunnquist

Alarm – 600 block Moorland Cir/Rettig

Motorist Assist – 400 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

911 Open Line – 900 block Dere Bere/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sunnquist

Abandoned Vehicle – W. Church/Sirtak

Found Property – Scheve Park/Sirtak

Warrant – In State – Klings Ct/Rettig

Lock-Out -Residential – W. Patterson/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Animal Complaint – 700 block Fountain View/Bumpers

Ordinance – Barking Dog – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle/700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Tyler Cummins, 23, Freeburg

Warrant Arrest/No Valid License/Uninsured Vehicle – County & Klings Ct./Rettig – Megan Wallace, 22, Lebanon